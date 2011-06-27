Used 2007 Lincoln Town Car Sedan Consumer Reviews
elegant
like sitting on your couch on a trip, while seating twice the people a vw rabbit . bet the rabbit does'nt get twice the milage unparalled reliability of any automobile i've ever owned. will not switch even if they quit making it.
Lincoln Land Yacht
Big, roomy, smooth as silk. Don't expect sporty handling. Handling is fine for a luxury land yacht. It's like riding on a spacious cloud. Parking in a crowded city can be sporty. For a big car, the mileage isn't bad.
Edmunds shortfall
Edmunds, has in the past been less than positive about this car. Without going into detail: the car has very adequate performance, gas mileage is equal to or surpasses many of the cars Edmunds refers to. My wife has an Infiniti Q45 and the Lincoln gets better fuel economy and I believe a more pleasant ride. I am glad to note that Edmunds is less critical of this car recently but one must be aware that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I base these comments on owning 2 Fords, 3 Mercurys and 3 Lincolns. AND they are all American made, mostly. Sorry to see the Towncar go by the wayside. Sorrowfully I cannot determine my replacement. I have driven all the new models Lincoln offers, blah!
Pure luxury automobile
Unparalleled transportation
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Solid performer with comfort
Our 2007 Lincoln gives a roomy and comfortable ride with excellent trunk space and 23 MPG economy on a road trip and 18MPG around town. It isn't the fastest car off the line, but a Lincoln owner is mature enough to know this isn't necessary or desirable. It gives adequate performance when passing or getting up to speed on the interstates. When you analyze what a car should do - transport a number of people in comfort and safety at a reasonable cost - the Lincoln Town Car excels at that. Our 92 Town Car gave excellent service for 15 years, and this one seems to be just as reliable. Seats are comfortable and the features are great. Our 67,000 miles with no service problems says it all!
