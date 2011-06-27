  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(24)
2007 Lincoln Town Car Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, smooth ride, reasonably priced.
  • Livery look, import competitors are more modern.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Lincoln's luxury flagship is one of only a few big American rear-wheel-drive sedans on the market. If that's what you're looking for, the 2007 Lincoln Town Car will not disappoint. However, full-size European and Japanese sedans are better in most respects.

Vehicle overview

While the name Town Car has been used by Lincoln as a trim level since the 1960s, 1981 marked the first year the Lincoln Town Car became a model unto itself. Since then, it has become a favorite with traditional American buyers as well as fleet operators, and for good reason. The big car's front-engine V8, rear-wheel-drive layout and its body-on-frame construction generally mean lower maintenance costs, plus the car drives and handles in a way that's familiar to many longtime Lincoln customers. The interior is very spacious and comfortable, making it the perfect candidate for family road trips or use as an upscale airport shuttle.

Despite the reliance on improvements and redesigns over the years, the 2007 Lincoln Town Car still has a distinctly old-school look and feel. For some, that's clearly a selling point and likely attracts plenty of repeat buyers. For others, however, there are many other choices available that provide similar or better amounts of luxury wrapped in more modern packages. For that latter group of shoppers, luxury sedans like the Lexus ES 350, Chrysler 300C and Infiniti Q45 provide more modern styling, high-tech features and better driving dynamics.

2007 Lincoln Town Car models

The 2007 Lincoln Town Car is a large luxury sedan that comes in four distinct trim levels, starting with the Signature level. The Signature is available in regular- or long-wheelbase (called the L) form, while the Signature Limited and Designer are only available with the regular wheelbase. Standard equipment on the Signature includes 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a CD player, an analog clock for the dashboard, automatic headlamps and rear parking sensors. The Signature Limited adds heated front seats, driver seat memory, a wood-and-leather steering wheel, an upgraded audio system with an in-dash CD changer and a full power open/close trunk you can operate via the key fob. The Designer has additional chrome trim, Provence-style leather seating, adjustable rear headrests and two-tone door panels.

The 6-inch wheelbase extension of the Signature L provides increased rear-seat legroom and builds upon the standard Signature model's equipment list with dual rear-seat power points, adjustable rear head restraints, heated rear seats and remote controls for audio, climate and the front passenger seat. Additional options include chrome wheels, HID headlights, a moonroof, trunk-mounted CD changer and a navigation system paired with a THX-certified audio system.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Lincoln Town Car is not significantly different from the 2006 version. There are a few new colors and a power-open and -close trunk is standard on Signature L, Signature Limited and Designer trim levels.

Performance & mpg

All Town Cars are powered by a 4.6 liter V8 that makes an adequate 239 hp. It's mated to a four-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The EPA estimates fuel economy for the 2007 Town Car to be 17 miles per gallon in the city and 25 on the highway -- fairly respectable numbers for a big luxury sedan.

Safety

While the Lincoln Town Car comes standard with side airbags for the front seat occupants, it does not offer head curtain airbags for either the first or second row. Still, the Town Car receives a five-star rating for both front occupants from the NHTSA for the fourth year in a row; five stars is the government's highest rating. Traction control is also standard but stability control is not available. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Town Car a rating of "Good" for offset frontal impacts, which is also that organization's highest rating.

Driving

Power from the Town Car's V8 should be adequate for most buyers. The car is able to pass with ease, and freeway cruising at 80 mph is quiet and comfortable. The 2007 Lincoln Town Car has few peers when it comes to transporting large, or large numbers of, people. Besides offering a comfortable ride, this Lincoln is a decent handler -- the steering has some feel to it, and the body doesn't roll too much around corners.

Interior

The 2007 Lincoln Town Car is, first and foremost, big. It has a generous interior and a massive trunk (20.6 cubic feet). The car's main goal is to transport multiple passengers to their destination silently and comfortably. Buyers can also select the L version, which offers a limolike 47 inches of rear legroom thanks to its 6-inch-longer wheelbase.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lincoln Town Car.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
24 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

elegant
victor potter,08/16/2006
like sitting on your couch on a trip, while seating twice the people a vw rabbit . bet the rabbit does'nt get twice the milage unparalled reliability of any automobile i've ever owned. will not switch even if they quit making it.
Lincoln Land Yacht
Botcho,01/15/2017
Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Big, roomy, smooth as silk. Don't expect sporty handling. Handling is fine for a luxury land yacht. It's like riding on a spacious cloud. Parking in a crowded city can be sporty. For a big car, the mileage isn't bad.
Edmunds shortfall
Stagebuster,08/31/2010
Edmunds, has in the past been less than positive about this car. Without going into detail: the car has very adequate performance, gas mileage is equal to or surpasses many of the cars Edmunds refers to. My wife has an Infiniti Q45 and the Lincoln gets better fuel economy and I believe a more pleasant ride. I am glad to note that Edmunds is less critical of this car recently but one must be aware that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I base these comments on owning 2 Fords, 3 Mercurys and 3 Lincolns. AND they are all American made, mostly. Sorry to see the Towncar go by the wayside. Sorrowfully I cannot determine my replacement. I have driven all the new models Lincoln offers, blah!
Pure luxury automobile
robert shields,05/15/2016
Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Unparalleled transportation
See all 24 reviews of the 2007 Lincoln Town Car
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2007 Lincoln Town Car features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Lincoln Town Car

Used 2007 Lincoln Town Car Overview

The Used 2007 Lincoln Town Car is offered in the following submodels: Town Car Sedan. Available styles include Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Designer Series 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Signature L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Lincoln Town Car?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Lincoln Town Cars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Lincoln Town Car for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Lincoln Town Car.

Can't find a used 2007 Lincoln Town Cars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Town Car for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,525.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,357.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Town Car for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,358.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,583.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Lincoln Town Car?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

