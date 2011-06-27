Vehicle overview

While the name Town Car has been used by Lincoln as a trim level since the 1960s, 1981 marked the first year the Lincoln Town Car became a model unto itself. Since then, it has become a favorite with traditional American buyers as well as fleet operators, and for good reason. The big car's front-engine V8, rear-wheel-drive layout and its body-on-frame construction generally mean lower maintenance costs, plus the car drives and handles in a way that's familiar to many longtime Lincoln customers. The interior is very spacious and comfortable, making it the perfect candidate for family road trips or use as an upscale airport shuttle.

Despite the reliance on improvements and redesigns over the years, the 2007 Lincoln Town Car still has a distinctly old-school look and feel. For some, that's clearly a selling point and likely attracts plenty of repeat buyers. For others, however, there are many other choices available that provide similar or better amounts of luxury wrapped in more modern packages. For that latter group of shoppers, luxury sedans like the Lexus ES 350, Chrysler 300C and Infiniti Q45 provide more modern styling, high-tech features and better driving dynamics.