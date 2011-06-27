2007 Lincoln Town Car Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior, smooth ride, reasonably priced.
- Livery look, import competitors are more modern.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Lincoln's luxury flagship is one of only a few big American rear-wheel-drive sedans on the market. If that's what you're looking for, the 2007 Lincoln Town Car will not disappoint. However, full-size European and Japanese sedans are better in most respects.
Vehicle overview
While the name Town Car has been used by Lincoln as a trim level since the 1960s, 1981 marked the first year the Lincoln Town Car became a model unto itself. Since then, it has become a favorite with traditional American buyers as well as fleet operators, and for good reason. The big car's front-engine V8, rear-wheel-drive layout and its body-on-frame construction generally mean lower maintenance costs, plus the car drives and handles in a way that's familiar to many longtime Lincoln customers. The interior is very spacious and comfortable, making it the perfect candidate for family road trips or use as an upscale airport shuttle.
Despite the reliance on improvements and redesigns over the years, the 2007 Lincoln Town Car still has a distinctly old-school look and feel. For some, that's clearly a selling point and likely attracts plenty of repeat buyers. For others, however, there are many other choices available that provide similar or better amounts of luxury wrapped in more modern packages. For that latter group of shoppers, luxury sedans like the Lexus ES 350, Chrysler 300C and Infiniti Q45 provide more modern styling, high-tech features and better driving dynamics.
2007 Lincoln Town Car models
The 2007 Lincoln Town Car is a large luxury sedan that comes in four distinct trim levels, starting with the Signature level. The Signature is available in regular- or long-wheelbase (called the L) form, while the Signature Limited and Designer are only available with the regular wheelbase. Standard equipment on the Signature includes 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a CD player, an analog clock for the dashboard, automatic headlamps and rear parking sensors. The Signature Limited adds heated front seats, driver seat memory, a wood-and-leather steering wheel, an upgraded audio system with an in-dash CD changer and a full power open/close trunk you can operate via the key fob. The Designer has additional chrome trim, Provence-style leather seating, adjustable rear headrests and two-tone door panels.
The 6-inch wheelbase extension of the Signature L provides increased rear-seat legroom and builds upon the standard Signature model's equipment list with dual rear-seat power points, adjustable rear head restraints, heated rear seats and remote controls for audio, climate and the front passenger seat. Additional options include chrome wheels, HID headlights, a moonroof, trunk-mounted CD changer and a navigation system paired with a THX-certified audio system.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
All Town Cars are powered by a 4.6 liter V8 that makes an adequate 239 hp. It's mated to a four-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The EPA estimates fuel economy for the 2007 Town Car to be 17 miles per gallon in the city and 25 on the highway -- fairly respectable numbers for a big luxury sedan.
Safety
While the Lincoln Town Car comes standard with side airbags for the front seat occupants, it does not offer head curtain airbags for either the first or second row. Still, the Town Car receives a five-star rating for both front occupants from the NHTSA for the fourth year in a row; five stars is the government's highest rating. Traction control is also standard but stability control is not available. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Town Car a rating of "Good" for offset frontal impacts, which is also that organization's highest rating.
Driving
Power from the Town Car's V8 should be adequate for most buyers. The car is able to pass with ease, and freeway cruising at 80 mph is quiet and comfortable. The 2007 Lincoln Town Car has few peers when it comes to transporting large, or large numbers of, people. Besides offering a comfortable ride, this Lincoln is a decent handler -- the steering has some feel to it, and the body doesn't roll too much around corners.
Interior
The 2007 Lincoln Town Car is, first and foremost, big. It has a generous interior and a massive trunk (20.6 cubic feet). The car's main goal is to transport multiple passengers to their destination silently and comfortably. Buyers can also select the L version, which offers a limolike 47 inches of rear legroom thanks to its 6-inch-longer wheelbase.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lincoln Town Car.
Most helpful consumer reviews
