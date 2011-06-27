Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator Cost to Own
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Navigator SUV L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,378
|Maintenance
|$2,311
|$1,059
|$1,420
|$1,257
|$2,637
|$8,684
|Repairs
|$1,003
|$1,072
|$1,155
|$1,245
|$1,338
|$5,813
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,977
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,161
|Financing
|$1,991
|$1,602
|$1,185
|$742
|$268
|$5,788
|Depreciation
|$8,205
|$3,876
|$3,411
|$3,021
|$2,712
|$21,225
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,370
|$10,624
|$10,276
|$9,461
|$10,246
|$58,977
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Navigator SUV L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$5,486
|Maintenance
|$2,357
|$1,080
|$1,448
|$1,282
|$2,690
|$8,858
|Repairs
|$1,023
|$1,093
|$1,178
|$1,270
|$1,365
|$5,929
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,017
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,204
|Financing
|$2,031
|$1,634
|$1,209
|$757
|$273
|$5,904
|Depreciation
|$8,369
|$3,954
|$3,479
|$3,081
|$2,766
|$21,650
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,024
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,737
|$10,836
|$10,482
|$9,650
|$10,451
|$60,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Navigator SUV L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,388
|$1,429
|$1,473
|$1,517
|$1,562
|$7,368
|Maintenance
|$3,166
|$1,451
|$1,945
|$1,722
|$3,613
|$11,897
|Repairs
|$1,374
|$1,469
|$1,582
|$1,706
|$1,833
|$7,964
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,708
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,961
|Financing
|$2,728
|$2,195
|$1,623
|$1,017
|$367
|$7,930
|Depreciation
|$11,241
|$5,310
|$4,673
|$4,139
|$3,715
|$29,078
|Fuel
|$2,562
|$2,639
|$2,718
|$2,799
|$2,884
|$13,601
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,167
|$14,555
|$14,078
|$12,962
|$14,037
|$80,798
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Navigator SUV Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,607
|$7,583
|Maintenance
|$3,259
|$1,493
|$2,002
|$1,772
|$3,718
|$12,244
|Repairs
|$1,414
|$1,512
|$1,629
|$1,755
|$1,887
|$8,196
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,788
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,047
|Financing
|$2,807
|$2,259
|$1,671
|$1,046
|$378
|$8,161
|Depreciation
|$11,569
|$5,465
|$4,810
|$4,260
|$3,824
|$29,927
|Fuel
|$2,637
|$2,716
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$13,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,902
|$14,980
|$14,489
|$13,340
|$14,447
|$83,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Navigator SUV Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,398
|$1,439
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,573
|$7,422
|Maintenance
|$3,189
|$1,461
|$1,960
|$1,735
|$3,639
|$11,984
|Repairs
|$1,384
|$1,479
|$1,594
|$1,718
|$1,846
|$8,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,728
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,982
|Financing
|$2,748
|$2,211
|$1,635
|$1,024
|$370
|$7,987
|Depreciation
|$11,323
|$5,349
|$4,707
|$4,169
|$3,743
|$29,290
|Fuel
|$2,581
|$2,658
|$2,738
|$2,819
|$2,905
|$13,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,351
|$14,661
|$14,181
|$13,056
|$14,139
|$81,388
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Navigator SUV L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,593
|Maintenance
|$2,403
|$1,101
|$1,477
|$1,307
|$2,742
|$9,031
|Repairs
|$1,043
|$1,115
|$1,201
|$1,295
|$1,392
|$6,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,056
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,247
|Financing
|$2,071
|$1,666
|$1,232
|$772
|$279
|$6,020
|Depreciation
|$8,533
|$4,031
|$3,547
|$3,142
|$2,820
|$22,074
|Fuel
|$1,945
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$10,325
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,105
|$11,049
|$10,687
|$9,839
|$10,656
|$61,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Navigator SUV Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,469
|$1,512
|$1,559
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$7,798
|Maintenance
|$3,351
|$1,536
|$2,059
|$1,823
|$3,824
|$12,592
|Repairs
|$1,454
|$1,554
|$1,675
|$1,805
|$1,940
|$8,429
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,867
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,133
|Financing
|$2,887
|$2,323
|$1,718
|$1,076
|$389
|$8,393
|Depreciation
|$11,897
|$5,620
|$4,946
|$4,380
|$3,932
|$30,776
|Fuel
|$2,712
|$2,793
|$2,877
|$2,962
|$3,052
|$14,396
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,637
|$15,405
|$14,900
|$13,718
|$14,857
|$85,517
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Navigator SUV Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,378
|Maintenance
|$2,311
|$1,059
|$1,420
|$1,257
|$2,637
|$8,684
|Repairs
|$1,003
|$1,072
|$1,155
|$1,245
|$1,338
|$5,813
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,977
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,161
|Financing
|$1,991
|$1,602
|$1,185
|$742
|$268
|$5,788
|Depreciation
|$8,205
|$3,876
|$3,411
|$3,021
|$2,712
|$21,225
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,370
|$10,624
|$10,276
|$9,461
|$10,246
|$58,977
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Lincoln Navigator in Virginia is:not available
