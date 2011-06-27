Used 2013 Lincoln Navigator SUV Consumer Reviews

Navigator # 7 !! Bill tyndal , 11/02/2015 L 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful After 6 navigators starting in 1997 I have had only one mantinence issues in all 7 Navigators. It was fixed promptly and professionally. You just put gas in them and drive ... Very reliable !!! Very comfortable ,spacious & safe. Good value for the price. Can't beat them !! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

best vehicle in town jac demott , 12/12/2016 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful you can't find a better suv Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse