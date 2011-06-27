Used 2005 Lincoln Navigator SUV Consumer Reviews
Looking to buy my third
I ordered my first Nav sight unseen, 1999...first year of production.. My only disappointment was the second row did not fold flat. Loved the color, cashmere. PERFECT color...never looked dirty. Next 1 folded flat, was a 2005. Had to settle for a lighter color, French Silk...FABULOUS Navigation system...the first was great and the second even better. Intuitive. Not enough cupholders upfront, really wonderful ride. We have 128,000 miles on it as we drive back & forth from South Carolina to NY and it's always a pleasure. It doesn't get more comfortable. Also love the 6 CD player. New models only have single. What's up with that??? Now in the midst of negotiating my 3rd. LOVE IT! (obviously):)
Love my Navigator <3
Absolutely love the Lincoln Navigator this is my 2nd one and I also had the Aviator. I can't say enough about it. It is exactly what I look for in a car. Very true lincolns quote from the 90s which they should still use ..Lincoln ..what a luxury car should be. Anyhow it's wonderful it's just about everything combined into one. Luxury of a sedan the towing of a pick up truck and the room of a minivan. Navigator I believe has to be the best car on the road ..aside from the rolls Royce phantom of course although it has the inspired grill so there you go. The options on the navigator are above and beyond its competitors. Love the keyless entry code pad I use that all the time . No key needed to enter the car! Love how the seats fold flat in both 2nd n 3rd row . It's comfortable no matter which seat you seat in and driving is great with the air ride suspension. Heated and colder seats Are one of my favorite options along with the parking sensors would not know want to do without them. The mirrors tilt down ward in reverse , can be optioned with power running boards that step out with the door opens , power third row seating folds down , power Lift gate , amazing sound system for The radio and DVD player. I love the car. Could Never imagine not owning one. It's A head turner for sure everybody loves it and always have attention driving or parking it. Mine is in the pearl tri coat best color with the light ivory interior. Now for The cons first is the gas ..i currently am getting only 12mpg however you pay for what you get the quality is unparalleled . The navigator does not have get up and go acceleration because it's so heavy so don't expect a sport car. Lastly the navigator is can be difficult I. Parking lots , drive ways. Most parking spots barely accommodate the navigator properly usually it's tight and risky. Minimum Matniance never needed anything out of the ordinary. Dealer service is superb Anyways 5 stars ! American made luxury full size suv best in class forever!
LOVE IT, LOVE IT, LOVE IT
I bought a 2005 fully loaded ultimate 4x2 navigator in September 2009. I had two jeeps and a fully loaded dodge ram pickup prior to this navigator and there is no comparison. I love my navi. It drives like a dream the engine is powerful and smooth. Love the air suspension fills like your riding on air. I will drive it until the wheels fall off and then my next car will be a navigator
Solid.
This was my first car, and overall, it's been outstanding. The timeless exterior and interior design are, in my opinion, more attractive than the latest generation. I haven't had trouble with rattles or squeaks, and all of the trim pieces have been extremely durable. It's been very reliable, just a couple of minor fixes here and there. The driving dynamics are reminiscent of a much smaller car, and the acceleration is impressive. The air ride suspension makes Texas dirt roads feel like the Nurburgring. Naturally, fuel economy is a pain; I usually get around 14 mixed. However, I drive pretty assertively and use regular gas. Overall, fantastic vehicle, I just wish I could afford the gas.
Awesome Truck
My navigator is almost 6 years old with 125K miles. Only major repairs so far alternator (Jan 2008) and had to replace rotors twice. Tires lasted 100k+ miles. Truck still rides like new. This is my second Navigator and I would not trade it for anything.
