Used 2002 Lincoln Navigator Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Navigator
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,340
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque355 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
separate rear audioyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Measurements
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity110.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5723 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1477 lbs.
Length204.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height76.7 in.
Wheel base119 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track65.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Mineral Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
P255/75R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
