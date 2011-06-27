Used 2008 Lincoln Navigator L Consumer Reviews
LOVE the 2008 Lincoln Navigator Limited
'08 Navigator L is King of the Road
I could not be happier with my 2008 Lincoln Navigator L! This black beauty has top quality, awesome appearance, excellent fit and finish, total comfort and ease of operation and handles and rides great so far. My fuel use experience is 18 city/22 highway. I use the Navigator L for daily commuting and hauling/carrying cargo. Even family and friends love the best in class 3rd row seating comfort and the quietness while driving is unrivaled. Cadillac, Infiniti, Mercedes and Acura Luxury SUVs come nowhere near the Navigator L in any comparable areas. I am very pleased with this vehicle and highly recommend it!
The Kids Love Her
I got this car as a present from my wife & kids, and I have really loved this car! It is a 2008 Navigator L. It is great for taking the kids to school and going to work in. This SUV is my 5th car in 10 years and I think that I am going to keep this car for a long time.
