  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKX
  4. Used 2015 Lincoln MKX
  5. Used 2015 Lincoln MKX SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Lincoln MKX SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 MKX
5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(100%)
1.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all MKXES for sale
List Price Range
$15,495 - $16,995
Used MKX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Lincoln support is just there to take money run!

Brian Eisman, 03/28/2018
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 21 people found this review helpful

I bought a Corvette and lost a key fob. Locksmith replaced for about 150.00. The Lincoln same thing happened, the key fob I have to get programmed by the dealer. I will never buy another Lincoln ever. Just go with another high end SUV, you will get better support.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all MKXES for sale

Related Used 2015 Lincoln MKX SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles