Used 2015 Lincoln MKX SUV Consumer Reviews

Brian Eisman , 03/28/2018 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)

1 of 21 people found this review helpful

I bought a Corvette and lost a key fob. Locksmith replaced for about 150.00. The Lincoln same thing happened, the key fob I have to get programmed by the dealer. I will never buy another Lincoln ever. Just go with another high end SUV, you will get better support.