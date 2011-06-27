  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKX
  4. Used 2014 Lincoln MKX
  5. Used 2014 Lincoln MKX SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Lincoln MKX SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 MKX
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all MKXES for sale
List Price
$18,999
Used MKX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

High Luxury Not High Price

Daniel Bray, 12/04/2016
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

We bought a 2 yr old MKX after owning Japanese cars for 16 years. So far it's better than we imagined in all areas. Powerful, smooth, quiet with all of the features we could ask for. After owning it for a year, I can say that the navigation system is very complicated. Unnecessarily so. And the turn signals are overthought. Too complicated for such a simple function. But we still love the car.

Report Abuse

MKX x off the others!

David Liming, 04/03/2017
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Room and lots of it. High tech everything 4wd is a waste of money. 2wd works fine for Ohio. Towing a small 5 x 8 trailer with this car was no problem on a 3000 mile trip. Drove the 2015 and up model and I do not like it, way too small.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Great SUV!!

dale Heidel, 04/27/2018
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I would buy this car all over again. It performs in all areas exceeding my expectations.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Best car we've owned

Bob M, 05/07/2019
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 2014 MKX we now own is our second MKX. After going to dinner with the pastor and his wife a few years ago in their MKX, my wife wanted one. We bought a 2009 one owner and put over 50k miles on it totally trouble free. We had no intention of buying another anytime soon, but saw the '14 on a local dealers lot. Loaded with ever options available except AWD, the condition, color and price was too good to pass up. We sold the '09 to a family member who loved it, and bought the '14. We love the '14. The navigation can be a bit frustrating, and I'm not fond of having to pay to update it. Otherwise, I cannot think of any thing we don't like about the car. Decent fuel mileage, amazing ride and comfort, and a good value, especially if you buy it used as we did. I suspect that we will remain a Lincoln family as long as they make amazing small SUVs like this.

Report Abuse

Love my Lincoln

Suzette T., 11/25/2019
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had my Lincoln for 5 years. It is reliable, roomy, beautiful and safe. There is a lot of leg room in the front and rear seats and a lot of cargo area in the trunk. We were t-boned in it at 50 mph and we are sore but no bruises to speak of.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all MKXES for sale

Related Used 2014 Lincoln MKX SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles