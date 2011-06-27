Used 2014 Lincoln MKX SUV Consumer Reviews

High Luxury Not High Price Daniel Bray , 12/04/2016 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful We bought a 2 yr old MKX after owning Japanese cars for 16 years. So far it's better than we imagined in all areas. Powerful, smooth, quiet with all of the features we could ask for. After owning it for a year, I can say that the navigation system is very complicated. Unnecessarily so. And the turn signals are overthought. Too complicated for such a simple function. But we still love the car. Report Abuse

MKX x off the others! David Liming , 04/03/2017 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Room and lots of it. High tech everything 4wd is a waste of money. 2wd works fine for Ohio. Towing a small 5 x 8 trailer with this car was no problem on a 3000 mile trip. Drove the 2015 and up model and I do not like it, way too small. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Great SUV!! dale Heidel , 04/27/2018 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I would buy this car all over again. It performs in all areas exceeding my expectations. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

Best car we've owned Bob M , 05/07/2019 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The 2014 MKX we now own is our second MKX. After going to dinner with the pastor and his wife a few years ago in their MKX, my wife wanted one. We bought a 2009 one owner and put over 50k miles on it totally trouble free. We had no intention of buying another anytime soon, but saw the '14 on a local dealers lot. Loaded with ever option available except AWD, the condition, color and price was too good to pass up. We sold the '09 to a family member who loved it, and bought the '14. We love the '14. The navigation can be a bit frustrating, and I'm not fond of having to pay to update it. Otherwise, I cannot think of any thing we don't like about the car. Decent fuel mileage, amazing ride and comfort, and a good value, especially if you buy it used as we did. I suspect that we will remain a Lincoln family as long as they make amazing small SUVs like this.