Used 2016 Lincoln MKT Consumer Reviews

best lincoln made, shouldn't not stop making mkT

dwight fisher, 02/20/2017
4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

best car i ever brought,

81 OLD MALE

J GEORGE DRISCOLL, 10/29/2016
4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
2 of 7 people found this review helpful

NO ASH TRY OR LIGHTER ,,, GOVE COMPACTMENT SMALL'..NO COVER FOR CARGO AREA BEHIND 3 SEAT

