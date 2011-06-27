Used 2016 Lincoln MKT Consumer Reviews

best car i ever brought,

2 of 4 people found this review helpful

J GEORGE DRISCOLL , 10/29/2016 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

2 of 7 people found this review helpful

NO ASH TRY OR LIGHTER ,,, GOVE COMPACTMENT SMALL'..NO COVER FOR CARGO AREA BEHIND 3 SEAT