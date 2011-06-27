  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKT
  4. Used 2012 Lincoln MKT
  5. Used 2012 Lincoln MKT Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Lincoln MKT Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 MKT
5(50%)4(0%)3(25%)2(25%)1(0%)
3.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all MKTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$8,468 - $11,265
Used MKT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

pros beat the cons

20maxcharacter, 01/29/2013
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Needed seven passenger seating and did not want a minivan. Pros fast, handled better than a truck based SUVs that we test drove Q7,gx460, q56. J35 handled better but seemed underpowered. Good tradeoff between ride and handling. A little tin can feel but not nearly as tin sounding as the edge. Bad gas Mileage ECO boost in name only. Few mechanical issues with power seats. Third row head clearnce under 5 feet, leg room plenty. Good utility except for third row leg room.

Report Abuse

2012 Lincoln MKT. You have to have it

Scott Neuman, 07/09/2017
4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Completely happy at 55000 miles. Service is great. Excellent warranty. Rides like a dream.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

MKT Sense - American Drive

Mr. Waters, M., 09/03/2017
4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have no regrets with this vehicle for this is a Lincoln and which possesses the heritage of the brand, but creativity of the 21 Century thinking. I love the leather cabin and out of box styling, it like a plane flight on the ground. This MKT Lincoln has steering shifters with this semi-manual/full automatic feature, it's wonderful... when you need the burst of performance when passing in traffic. So far as it styling , The 1939's attributes are pure American, not Japanese or Chinese as many lost souls love to follow; MKT styling is attributed to pure USA motoring of 1930 's. Note the prominent split ventilating front grill design and wagon/caboose liftgate - pure American. Everywhere I go, work, church or play this crossover turns heads, the complement has not stop. I am LMC fan and my next vehicle will the SVC by Lincoln. I am supporter of the Ford Motor Company,I know this is a bad word among those that swear their life upon anything other than American cars, trucks or SUV's, but If you don't stand for American, you'll stand for anything.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Do not buy

zaabby, 06/07/2012
2 of 10 people found this review helpful

I am very disappointed with this car. It is my fault I bought it however. It is very uncomfortable on long trips as it is too narrow. The two zone comfort system is a fake; as there is only one fan. Thus the zone with the greatest different controls the fan. The safety system is silly; it beeps and you get a message on the screen telling to look around. Plus it has lots of other poor design choices. When the wind blows it will whistle, also when someone pass you when the wind blowing it will whistle

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all MKTS for sale

Related Used 2012 Lincoln MKT Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles