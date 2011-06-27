Used 2012 Lincoln MKT Wagon Consumer Reviews

pros beat the cons 20maxcharacter , 01/29/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Needed seven passenger seating and did not want a minivan. Pros fast, handled better than a truck based SUVs that we test drove Q7,gx460, q56. J35 handled better but seemed underpowered. Good tradeoff between ride and handling. A little tin can feel but not nearly as tin sounding as the edge. Bad gas Mileage ECO boost in name only. Few mechanical issues with power seats. Third row head clearnce under 5 feet, leg room plenty. Good utility except for third row leg room. Report Abuse

2012 Lincoln MKT. You have to have it Scott Neuman , 07/09/2017 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Completely happy at 55000 miles. Service is great. Excellent warranty. Rides like a dream. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

MKT Sense - American Drive Mr. Waters, M. , 09/03/2017 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have no regrets with this vehicle for this is a Lincoln and which possesses the heritage of the brand, but creativity of the 21 Century thinking. I love the leather cabin and out of box styling, it like a plane flight on the ground. This MKT Lincoln has steering shifters with this semi-manual/full automatic feature, it's wonderful... when you need the burst of performance when passing in traffic. So far as it styling , The 1939's attributes are pure American, not Japanese or Chinese as many lost souls love to follow; MKT styling is attributed to pure USA motoring of 1930 's. Note the prominent split ventilating front grill design and wagon/caboose liftgate - pure American. Everywhere I go, work, church or play this crossover turns heads, the complement has not stop. I am LMC fan and my next vehicle will the SVC by Lincoln. I am supporter of the Ford Motor Company,I know this is a bad word among those that swear their life upon anything other than American cars, trucks or SUV's, but If you don't stand for American, you'll stand for anything. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse