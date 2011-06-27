  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKS
  4. Used 2016 Lincoln MKS
  5. Used 2016 Lincoln MKS Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Lincoln MKS Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 MKS
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all MKSES for sale
List Price Range
$18,995 - $25,000
Used MKS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

MKS is a hidden gem!

Carlos Chandler, 09/21/2016
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
32 of 34 people found this review helpful

I was looking for something roomy, with a powerful engine (v6 or v8), a silky smooth ride, and all bells and whistles. So so glad I test drove the MKS in my car search. The press bashed this car for being too similar to the Ford Tuarus, but to me that's never been a consistently applied criticism, as journalists rate the Lexus ES 350 as a better car (it isn't) letting it off the hook despite being a glorified Toyota Avalon. The engine is from the SHO and it is bad ass. 350 ft lbs of torque that you feel the minute you push the pedal. In comfort mode it's like driving a modern reincarnation of the Town Car. In sport mode it's a large all wheel drive sports sedan. You can hear yourself breath it's so quite in the cabin and the leather is butter smooth. Just love it. Massaging seats, adjustable gas/break pedals, and dual moon roofs this car is first class.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Excellent Executive Car

John Austin, 01/24/2017
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

The car has a clean set of lines with ample acceleration, but also has all the comforts required for this type of car. Extremely quiet. The turbo has no issues when needed, it's awesome.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Overpriced and over hyped

Jack Petro, 01/03/2017
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
3 of 20 people found this review helpful

Fusion has a better ride and steered better. Well equipped Fusion is overall better buy than Lincoln.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all MKSES for sale

Related Used 2016 Lincoln MKS Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles