Used 2016 Lincoln MKS Sedan Consumer Reviews
MKS is a hidden gem!
I was looking for something roomy, with a powerful engine (v6 or v8), a silky smooth ride, and all bells and whistles. So so glad I test drove the MKS in my car search. The press bashed this car for being too similar to the Ford Tuarus, but to me that's never been a consistently applied criticism, as journalists rate the Lexus ES 350 as a better car (it isn't) letting it off the hook despite being a glorified Toyota Avalon. The engine is from the SHO and it is bad ass. 350 ft lbs of torque that you feel the minute you push the pedal. In comfort mode it's like driving a modern reincarnation of the Town Car. In sport mode it's a large all wheel drive sports sedan. You can hear yourself breath it's so quite in the cabin and the leather is butter smooth. Just love it. Massaging seats, adjustable gas/break pedals, and dual moon roofs this car is first class.
Excellent Executive Car
The car has a clean set of lines with ample acceleration, but also has all the comforts required for this type of car. Extremely quiet. The turbo has no issues when needed, it's awesome.
Overpriced and over hyped
Fusion has a better ride and steered better. Well equipped Fusion is overall better buy than Lincoln.
