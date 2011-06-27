Used 2014 Lincoln MKS Sedan Consumer Reviews

Better than it is given credit for... Z Jenkins , 10/24/2015 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I have a 2014 MKS 3.7 AWD and it is able vehicle that really isn't given the credit it deserves. I will admit that I use the car for business and it works well with clients as far as comfort, but also as far as not being so fancy that it is offensive. I have read numerous reviews about its similarities to the Ford Taurus and while there are similarities (size, weight, overall platform), the minute you get into the driver's seat you will notice that they do not feel THAT similar after all. In terms of the MKS, it has shown itself to be a surprising comfortable and agreeable vehicle after numerous daily commutes and several 4+ hour long car rides with four good size adults. The ride is smooth and quiet, but I will tell you that over choppy pavement the ride could use some additional dampening. The handling of the vehicle is fine, but there is some body roll, although not a huge amount and you generally walk away with a good feeling about the vehicle. I have been your typical import car snob in the past, but I have to give credit where it is due. The MKS is not likely to convert the sport sedan set or those who must have a 'prestige' brand in the driveway, but if you want a good car that is full of noticeably useful features and will leave you feeling comforted, the MKS is worth a look. If Lincoln continues to build on what they have here they will re-establish themselves firmly. The vehicle is not perfect, but it has been trouble free, with good power and good overall comfort. It could use a little leg room everywhere and some hipper styling, but I am perfectly happy with it and I find myself surprised that I am even driving a vehicle like this before I have even hit 40. I'll probably go back to something sportier the next time around, but I do like this car. If Lincoln is smart, they will keep all of this vehicle's finer qualities and package it in a body to grab people in the 35 and older set. If you have read this review, you should also know that I've since traded the MKS in for a 2016 XTS-a vehicle which smoother, quieter, roomier and more stylish. On first blush, the Lincoln seems okay, but after 125,000 miles the confining interior got to me and so did the slightly odd styling. I thought I liked the car, but after living with the Caddy for the last 24 months I find it difficult to remember liking the Lincoln as much as I seemed to before. Test drive them both before purchasing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I traded my Mercedes C350 Coupe, 4MATIC, for MKS Richard Bell , 10/25/2015 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful The MKS is a fine automobile. There is absolutely no comparison between the Mercedes Benz and the Lincoln MKS. The Lincoln MKS wins hands down. The MKS has real leather, not "leatherette" vinyl on the seats as in all C Class Mercedes Benz. In the MKS, you can actually feel the road, not so in the Mercedes. The Mercedes is quicker 0-60, but the MKS is heads and shoulders above the Mercedes in every other category. To me, the ride comfort is far superior to the Mercedes Benz C Class. The electronics are much more intelligently layed out, and the menu's are logical. The Mercedes navigation "Becker Map Pilot" is the German equivalent of a bad joke. The Lincoln's premium sound system is just as good as the Harmon Kardon in the Mercedes. Trunk room in the MKS is fantastic, and the Mercedes trunk room is horrible. The Lincoln is a few thousand less that the Mercedes, and a much better buy, for the money, the ride, and comfort. Well, I have now owned this vehicle for over a year, and everything I said above is still true. I probably shouldn't say this, but this Lincoln MKS easily exceeds 100 mph. Yes, the Mercedes did too, but the MKS is certainly as stable at speed as the Mercedes was. The other day, I loaded 30 pieces of St. Augustine SOD in the trunk, the pieces are about 30" x 18", and the guy said they would never fit in the trunk ....until I open it...they fit just fine. I still like this car, it is comfortable on trips, and nimble enough to drive comfortably in heavy traffic. If Lincoln hadn't discontinued the MKS model, they would have sold several million if they only produced it in a convertible model. I am rapidly approaching two years of ownership and near 30,000 miles on the odometer and this MKS has not skipped a beat. Everything is holding up well, and no visits required for maintenance. Wash and wax, change the oil at regular intervals, and the car still looks great. The new Lincoln's look good, but I'm not ready to trade yet. My vehicle is now 6 model years old, coming up on 36,000 miles, and not one problem experienced with this vehicle. What absolutely blows my mind is that it only has a trade-in value around $10,000.00 bucks. Who is it that gave this car a bad rap? It's as good, if not better than the Mercedes's it replaced.

Love the MKS Ed Bell , 04/08/2017 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful The touch screen for control of fan speed and touch screen for radio volume control are terrible. Way to sensitive! The dashboard controls in general require you to take your eyes off the road for to long of a period to operate.

Bad trunk Nevel Bob , 05/19/2017 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 2 of 5 people found this review helpful The trunk is terrible you knock your head whatever you tried to get access to the back of the trunk. The lid needs to be larger. Great space poor getting out at it Leasing anMK r tomorrow.