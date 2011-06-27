  1. Home
Used 2011 Lincoln MKS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG192019
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/25 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.323.0/475.0 mi.304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG192019
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm350 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm270 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l3.5 l3.7 l
Horsepower273 hp @ 6250 rpm355 hp @ 5500 rpm273 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
direct injectionnoyesno
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Rear fixed headrestsyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Rapid Spec 102Ayesnoyes
Rapid Spec 100Ayesnoyes
Rapid Spec 101Ayesnoyes
EcoBoost Appearance Packagenoyesno
Rapid Spec 200Anoyesno
Interior Premium Wood Door Trim Packagenoyesno
Rapid Spec 201Anoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
8 total speakersyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather and chrome trim on doorsyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyesyesyes
power steeringyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesyesyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyesyesyes
electric power steeringnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
digital keypad power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Collision Mitigation and Brake Supportyesyesyes
Smoker's Pack w/Ash/Coin Cupyesyesyes
All Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Organizeryesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
driver cooled seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
passenger cooled seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.58.6 in.58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
19" Bright Machined/Painted Cast Aluminum 10-Spoke Wheelyesnoyes
Front License Bracketyesyesyes
20" Polished Cast Aluminum 11-Spoke Wheelyesyesyes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyesyesyes
Dual Panel Moonroofyesnoyes
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Paintyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Front track64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.7 cu.ft.18.7 cu.ft.18.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4151 lbs.4305 lbs.4305 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.5400 lbs.5400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.18.7 cu.ft.18.7 cu.ft.
Length204.1 in.204.1 in.204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Height61.6 in.61.6 in.61.6 in.
EPA interior volume124.5 cu.ft.124.5 cu.ft.124.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.112.9 in.112.9 in.
Width75.9 in.75.9 in.75.9 in.
Rear track65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Exterior Colors
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Bordeaux Reserve Red Metallic
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Sterling Grey
  • Silver Diamond Premium Coat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Bordeaux Reserve Red Metallic
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Sterling Grey
  • Silver Diamond Premium Coat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Bordeaux Reserve Red Metallic
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Sterling Grey
  • Silver Diamond Premium Coat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Camel, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Light Camel, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Sienna/Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Light Camel, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
P235/55R T tiresyesnoyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Alloy spare wheelnoyesyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
P255/45R V tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Starting MSRP
$48,390
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
