Used 2009 Lincoln MKS Sedan Consumer Reviews
You take the good, you take the bad...
I purchased my 2009 MKS approximately one month ago. Thus far I've had mixed reviews on it, but overall I'm happy with it. I took it to the Appalachian Mtns of Virginia where I encountered 6" of snow. The front-wheel drive handled it without any issue's or problems.
Are you kidding me?
There is no car on the road better than this one for the price. I decided to trade from my Caddy CTS and was ready to go back to previously owned models, and I've had them all. Infinity FX, Acura TL, Mercedes S and E series, Lexus LS, I could go on and on. If anyone had told me I'd end up with a Lincoln MKS I'd have laughed. I had decided on a fully loaded Lexus GS350 when I drove this car. My wife loved it, I was blown away by the technology and the combination of luxury and handling. What's the rap from the Editors? Good grief, there is no car on the road that compares at this price. Perfect combination of luxury and performance from a guy that loves both. Best car I've ever had.
The best of 52 cars I've owned.
I got MKS in June 08 by accident. I have owned six Cadillacs, the last one being a $65,000 2005 sts. I was tired of waiting for Cadillac to come up with something new in that size. The 09 MKS cost $21,000 less than the 05 sts. Although not as agile and fast as the Cadillac, I find that I don't really need all that performance at the margins. Simply put, this car has the best stereo and navigation system and is the quietest, most comfortable, most commented-on-by-strangers, most fuel-efficient (for its size) car I've had. I drove 4,000 miles in ten days with nary a crick in the neck nor stress in the lumbar.
Much potential. Disappointing craftsmanship.
I bought my 2009 MKS as a 3 year old Certified Preowned Vehicle. I was seduced by the technology, power, and handling. Ride is okay, but you feel the bumpy roads compared to my previous Town Cars. I was in the shop very often at the beginning. Fortunately, I had an extended warranty, but it was most inconvenient. I had to go in 3 times to fix 2 lumbar supports. Two of the door locks fell into the door. They never properly fixed the front seat back so it is not flush to this day. I had to take the car in 12 times to finally fix the AC. The air would blow erratically rather than with a steady stream. Strangely I love this car when it is in proper working order. It's now 2018. After having the car for nearly six years, with 197000 miles, I love it. What a trooper. I've spent money to keep it in good condition, but it performs practically like new. At 9 years old, people think it looks new. It's my dear friend.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Little more thought would go a long way
I have owned this car for a few months now and have to say it was an adventure with good and bad sides. First off it takes a masters degree to learn to drive. The car is not simple and will surprise you with the abilities it has. For instance, you can set cruise control at 75mph and in traffic it will drive itself stopping and going. Technology wise it is brilliant. You can get traffic/weather on demand with the touch of a button. The power is unbelievable, but the downfall is that sport mode will jerk you around like a teenager learning manual. All in all, I'm happy with my purchase and will probably buy another one in the future. Lincoln really did a wonderful job.
Sponsored cars related to the MKS
Related Used 2009 Lincoln MKS Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner