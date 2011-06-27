Used 2016 Lincoln MKC Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MKC SUV
Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,504*
Total Cash Price
$22,961
Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,354*
Total Cash Price
$23,420
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,230*
Total Cash Price
$31,457
Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,931*
Total Cash Price
$32,375
Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,656*
Total Cash Price
$31,686
Premiere 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,204*
Total Cash Price
$23,879
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,631*
Total Cash Price
$33,293
Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,504*
Total Cash Price
$22,961
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKC SUV Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$891
|$918
|$945
|$974
|$4,593
|Maintenance
|$2,004
|$837
|$1,170
|$314
|$2,321
|$6,646
|Repairs
|$1,003
|$1,072
|$1,155
|$1,245
|$1,338
|$5,813
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,241
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,405
|Financing
|$1,235
|$993
|$735
|$460
|$166
|$3,589
|Depreciation
|$5,374
|$2,305
|$2,029
|$1,798
|$1,614
|$13,120
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,104
|$7,563
|$7,514
|$6,313
|$8,010
|$42,504
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKC SUV Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$4,685
|Maintenance
|$2,044
|$854
|$1,193
|$320
|$2,367
|$6,779
|Repairs
|$1,023
|$1,093
|$1,178
|$1,270
|$1,365
|$5,929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,266
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,433
|Financing
|$1,260
|$1,013
|$750
|$469
|$169
|$3,661
|Depreciation
|$5,481
|$2,351
|$2,070
|$1,834
|$1,646
|$13,382
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,366
|$7,714
|$7,664
|$6,439
|$8,170
|$43,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKC SUV Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,295
|$1,334
|$6,292
|Maintenance
|$2,745
|$1,147
|$1,603
|$430
|$3,180
|$9,105
|Repairs
|$1,374
|$1,469
|$1,582
|$1,706
|$1,833
|$7,964
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,700
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,925
|Financing
|$1,692
|$1,360
|$1,007
|$630
|$227
|$4,917
|Depreciation
|$7,362
|$3,158
|$2,780
|$2,463
|$2,211
|$17,974
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,952
|$10,361
|$10,294
|$8,649
|$10,974
|$58,230
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKC SUV Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,332
|$1,373
|$6,476
|Maintenance
|$2,826
|$1,180
|$1,650
|$443
|$3,273
|$9,371
|Repairs
|$1,414
|$1,512
|$1,629
|$1,755
|$1,887
|$8,196
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,750
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,981
|Financing
|$1,741
|$1,400
|$1,036
|$649
|$234
|$5,060
|Depreciation
|$7,577
|$3,250
|$2,861
|$2,535
|$2,276
|$18,499
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,477
|$10,664
|$10,595
|$8,901
|$11,294
|$59,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKC SUV Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$1,344
|$6,338
|Maintenance
|$2,766
|$1,155
|$1,615
|$433
|$3,203
|$9,171
|Repairs
|$1,384
|$1,479
|$1,594
|$1,718
|$1,846
|$8,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,713
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,939
|Financing
|$1,704
|$1,370
|$1,014
|$635
|$229
|$4,953
|Depreciation
|$7,416
|$3,181
|$2,800
|$2,481
|$2,227
|$18,106
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,084
|$10,437
|$10,369
|$8,712
|$11,054
|$58,656
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKC SUV Premiere 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$4,777
|Maintenance
|$2,084
|$870
|$1,217
|$327
|$2,414
|$6,912
|Repairs
|$1,043
|$1,115
|$1,201
|$1,295
|$1,392
|$6,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,291
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,461
|Financing
|$1,284
|$1,033
|$764
|$478
|$173
|$3,733
|Depreciation
|$5,589
|$2,397
|$2,110
|$1,870
|$1,679
|$13,645
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,628
|$7,866
|$7,815
|$6,566
|$8,330
|$44,204
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKC SUV Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$1,370
|$1,412
|$6,660
|Maintenance
|$2,906
|$1,214
|$1,697
|$455
|$3,365
|$9,637
|Repairs
|$1,454
|$1,554
|$1,675
|$1,805
|$1,940
|$8,429
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,799
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,037
|Financing
|$1,791
|$1,440
|$1,066
|$667
|$241
|$5,204
|Depreciation
|$7,792
|$3,342
|$2,942
|$2,607
|$2,340
|$19,024
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,001
|$10,966
|$10,895
|$9,154
|$11,615
|$61,631
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKC SUV Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$891
|$918
|$945
|$974
|$4,593
|Maintenance
|$2,004
|$837
|$1,170
|$314
|$2,321
|$6,646
|Repairs
|$1,003
|$1,072
|$1,155
|$1,245
|$1,338
|$5,813
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,241
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,405
|Financing
|$1,235
|$993
|$735
|$460
|$166
|$3,589
|Depreciation
|$5,374
|$2,305
|$2,029
|$1,798
|$1,614
|$13,120
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,104
|$7,563
|$7,514
|$6,313
|$8,010
|$42,504
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Lincoln MKC in Virginia is:not available
