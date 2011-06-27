Used 1992 Lincoln Mark VII Coupe Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Special Edition Series

Mr. Bill, 01/31/2003
1 owner. Car purchased to own last MarkVII body design before change. Black clear coat Ex.,Mocha Int. BBs handling cast aluminum wheels. Fixed cell phone. This automobile always turns heads. Like new. Kept in garage.

LSC SE Triple Black

Sam, 03/23/2009
The last year of the Mark VII. Good performance and first class luxury.

Great car

Dragon1, 06/15/2004
Only major mechanical problem was the water pump, which stopped working around 120,000 miles. Cost me $23 for a replacement at AutoZone. Mechanically identical to (I think) 89- 93 Mustang, so lots of interchangeable parts.

I love my Lincoln

trey, 06/03/2008
I have had my Mark 7 for almost 3 years. Had to replace the water pump the second day I had it. Replaced the height sensor on the right front right rear air bag and compresson. Other than that I have had Mark all across the country from South Dakota to West Virginia and everywhere between. It's going to the grave with me.

