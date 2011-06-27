Used 2006 Lincoln LS Sedan Consumer Reviews

2006 Lincoln ls v8 sport - premium Mark , 03/05/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I just purchased a 2006 Lincoln ls v8 sport. 78k miles for $13,000. First off I cannot believe that a car that went for $45,000 just 3 years ago was this cheap! I just got out of an 06 GTO with 400 hp so I was a little skeptical of the 280 hp v8. Premium interior, sound system, power moonroof, advancetrac, heated/cooled seats, are all excellent features. Especially the surround sound . Roomy, comfortable ride! Throttle lags a bit especially in low gears, (compared to gto) very stiff sporty suspension handles nice and most other performance is as advertised. Report Abuse

Excellent Car gkhize , 01/27/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I put 150K on a 2001 LS without incident and then traded it for the 2006 with 5K.I have been very happy with this car in every single way and now have over 160K miles on it. The only issue I've had was replacing the thermostat. It's a bit of a challenge and the guy changing it (me) didn't get the housing tight the first time. No issues after that. Runs great, drives great, gets decent mpg and still looks good. I'd buy a new one tomorrow if they still made them.

American Muscle and Style Manny , 05/24/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Picked up a pre-owned 2006 with 32k on it. Love the ride, acceleration, and the interior. I'm tired of all the gadgetry in all the other cars. I just want to drive, not be freaking entertained. Love the SelectShift and blowing the doors off of Beemers.

Owned for 7 1/2 Years James Selix , 12/12/2015 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I have had little maintenance. Bought used from a dealer as a program car with 9K. Maintenance in 7.5 years includes: set of tires, new battery, front brake pads & turn rotors, new fan belt, oil / filter chg. every 3K, and keep it spotless. Great fun to drive and comfortable on long trips. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value