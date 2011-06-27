Used 2005 Lincoln LS Sedan Consumer Reviews
Beware
I purchased my 2005ls in 2006 with 20,000 miles on it. Now has 60,000. Nice body style but... Buyer beware! I have had a lot of trouble with this car and its in the shop again today. Always a problem with coils, the engine and other things. Reliability is very poor. I believe there should be recalls for these problems. Can any one help?
'05 LS Sport
I just bought this recently and so far, so far good. It's not great in Winter conditions (It's rear wheel drive, what do you expect), gas mileage is on par around 20-21 mpg, good power, very comfortable, and is overall a good looking car. I've read up on these cars for a few years trying to learn about its problems, its Pros and Cons, and decided its worth the money if you take care of it just like any other car. My only gripe is you SHOULD feed it premium. I don't care what websites say that you can run 87 in it...In the end, it will just slow ly kill it. Gas is going up again, but I knew this when I bought it and will be willing to make sure it gets what is needed.
2005 Lincoln LS Sport
As a long owner of Ford/Lincoln products this car is very understated. Very quick for a 4 door with the 32 valve/285HP V8. The only issues I have had with the car in 100,000 miles is coil packs which are covered by ford for 10yrs or 100.000 miles. If you buy one used, check with ford. They have replaced all of them. The other concern was the cooling system. IF the car has over 75K, I recommend cooling tank and plastic pipe-like hoses be replaced and whatever else the service technician may recommend. I alway recommend transmission fluid service every 40K or so to keep the additives fresh.
2005 LS V6
I'm the not so proud owner of a '05 LS V6. This car has been a royal pain since I bought it. It's got 130K kms on it now. I can't keep coils or catalytic converters on it to save my a_ _. I contacted Ford 3 times and all I got was lip service from there complaint desk. I've been stranded so many times and spent so much money on this piece of garbage in repairs it's ridiculous. I was planning on buying a MKS but after all this pain it's not going to happen.
LEMON!
This car is a problem machine! I bought my 2005 lincoln ls ultimate v8 a few years ago with 22k on it. I loved it for about a week because it looks nice,drives nice, and has every option you could ever want. As soon at the warrenty was at 50k the nightmare began! rear control arm went rims need to be replaced,air conditioning broke,colling system went, 3 wheel bearings,more cracks in the cooling system,7 coil packs, power window broke, electric parking brake switch went,advanced track needed service , leaking rear differential,driver seat moter, and now the power steering is acting up. all dealer repairs coasting over $6K .This really is the car from hell! DONT BUY!!!!!!
