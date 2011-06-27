  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln LS
  4. Used 2002 Lincoln LS
  5. Used 2002 Lincoln LS Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Lincoln LS Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 LS
5(73%)4(20%)3(5%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.6
135 reviews
Write a review
See all LSES for sale
List Price
$5,695
Used LS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...27

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my car but it is breaking me!

csmorgan, 10/04/2010
49 of 49 people found this review helpful

Where oh where do I begin? I bought this car in 2008 with 70k miles on it from the Ford dealership. I have replaced 4 coils, 4 plugs, 1 valve cover gasket seal, one headlight assembly due to a bad seal, clock spring due to airbag light (that worked for about a year now the airbag light is back on), front brake pads, and now the power steering pump is leaking fluid somewhere.

Report Abuse

2002 Lincoln LS V8 (2nd review)

vkmaxima, 10/31/2013
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

This is my second review of my LS. I've owned it a little over a year now, and I still like it. The fuel economy is not the best, but then again it is a V8. I average anywhere from 13-15 mpg city, and 17-22 mpg highway on 91 octane fuel. In this past year I've change all four tires, rear brakes and rotors, alternator, air filter, cabin filter, and a few bulbs. Now I have to fix both front upper control arms,spark and coil plugs,and clock-spring. I purchased this car with 167k miles, so obviously repairs were expected, but I now have 183k. That's 16k miles in one year, I like to drive a lot. I use Pennzoil Synthetic Blend 5W-30 instead of 5W-20, it runs much smoother. Overall a good car.

Report Abuse

Great Car

likeusluxury, 07/29/2012
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

My 2nd LS. I had a 2004 LS. I bought a 2002 LS for my daughter. Bought both used. Highly recommend. My daughter loves her car. Fun to drive. Highly reliable. Safe. Between the 2 cars have over 100,000 miles with only one issue at all. If you can get one, get it. You will not be sorry.

Report Abuse

I love it, but it's cursed

Kristy, 07/09/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Keep in mind, I have bought it with 178,000 miles on it at a very good price. Nothing but problems so far. I have barely been able to drive it. The transmission was bad. Replaced rack and pinions, all front control arms, hydraulic fan, hydraulic pump, power steering pump, and driver's side window regulator. I'm hoping after the control arms are replaced I will be able to finally drive it. Plus, my air bag light is on. Also, my check engine light is on due to a leak in a HVac hose somewhere. All I say is keep up with the maintenance on this car.

Report Abuse

First Lincoln!

vkmaxima, 12/21/2012
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Couldn't afford my 2005 Nissan Maxima anymore (stay away from that car). I needed something inexpensive, and so I found this 2002 Lincoln LS V8 with 167k on it for $4500. The ride is very smooth and comfortable. It has plenty of get up and go. I've never driven a V8 before, and boy do I love it!!! Even though it's 10 years old, plenty of people compliment how good it looks. A few things don't work like my heater, rear defroster, and horn(clock-spring). I think an engine mount is broken,because there's a slight bump into reverse. Other than that she runs/shifts smoothly. It does require premium fuel,and I get about 14-18 city, and 23-27 hwy. It's a pretty rare car,which makes me like it more.

Report Abuse
12345...27
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all LSES for sale

Related Used 2002 Lincoln LS Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles