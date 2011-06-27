2020 Lincoln Corsair Consumer Reviews

Quiet, Quick and Good Looks Kc , 12/18/2019 Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 59 of 60 people found this review helpful This Corsair is a great SUV. The interior cabin is so quiet you can hear a pin drop. The wife has the 2.0 and it has excellent acceleration merging onto highways and passing. The interior is top notch and looks fantastic. The exterior styling is stunning. Some reviews compare this Corsair to sub compacts like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1, however the size, luxury and performance of the Corsair is closer to mid size SUV such as the Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC300. Report Abuse

Hits All the Sweet Spots Wisconsinite , 02/03/2020 Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful We were skeptical of the MKC replacement as we weren’t impressed when we test drove 4 years ago. We traded our 2015 MKX for the Corsair and couldn’t be happier. The 2.3L engine has plenty of pep. The ride is Lincoln smooth (which we have been accustomed to). The technology is impressive! Heated steering wheel, auto hi beams, adaptive cruise, additional cameras, are all features that we enjoy and will become necessities in the future. Report Abuse

Wonderful vehicle Henry , 12/05/2019 Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 52 of 54 people found this review helpful This vehicle has everything! It has every safety and tech feature I can think of. It has every luxury appointment one would expect. I paid $53,000 for a reserve with every possible option. I considered getting The Nautilis, but I really like the compact size with easy parking and wonderful handling. The Nautilus just feels like an older generation vehicle. Also, I don’t have a need for any more space than the Corsair offers since I usually drive alone. I looked at Mercedes and Porsche, but the $20,000 more it would have cost is certainly not worth it.. My only problem has been that the phone as a key does not work with my iPhone 11, and no one at Lincoln knows why. The Lincoln concierge service is not what it’s meant to be. You can never get through to them. They said they will call back, but they hardly ever do. On the rare occasion that they do call back, they are of no help. One of them told me he had actually just been hired. He knew much less about the car than I did. One other problem is the missing cargo area cover. The owner’s manual shows it, but no car I’ve seen has one. The sales person and the concierge have no idea how to get one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Some Factory Goofs Jerryc , 02/04/2020 Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I love my new Corsair. I got it fully loaded at more than 60k. The factory included the all-weather floor liners but failed to include the cargo tray which was part of the package I paid for. Also the factory delivered the wrong color (silver) bumper instead up the upscale black bumper which is part of the extra-cost Reserve Appearance Package. How can the factory make such dumb mistakes! The dealer is trying to make good on these oversights and has already given me a cargo tray. Still waiting for the bumper replacement. As I say, I love the car. But the quality-control at the Kentucky factory is embarrassing. Report Abuse