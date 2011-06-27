Used 1997 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews
1997 Lincoln Continental Base
Bought with 37k miles and car was only driven 2800 miles per year. Florida car and I have driven 10k in the first year. Car has plenty of power and runs great on the 4.6L 32 valve. Transmission was changed out but sometimes hunts for the OD gear on highway. Tracking on car at highway speeds is wonderful. Assisted steering is great. No stress driving long miles on highway. 26MPG on highway and 19MPG around town. Ride comfort is 10 out of 10. I changed out the original tires as they were dry rotted and replaced with Michlin MXV4 - drives even better! 13 year old car and very little so far for issues. Tie rods are dry and will be replaced soon. Very common on this car.
GOOD for the USED PRICED
i brought this car at 97k used im the second owner. with in the second week of buying it the trans just went out..not signs no nothin..i replaced the trans then 2 months later ther water pump went out ..then the thermostat the from there on with in the next 2 years my whole front end was changed from sturts ball joints tie rods starter alternator .my motor mounts went bad..im thankful my air bags didnt go out on my shocks radiator......almost 3 years later 30000 k miles later...i need a new transmission at 127k but its been slipping since 115 k this car has been hell....but at the same time i love it for its performance and comfort
Love my Lincoln Continental
I bought my Lincoln Continental with 81000 miles, and this car is awesome! It was 12 years old, and it runs like a champ. I got it for a steal...$3000. This car is the most awesome car I have owned. I came from a Taurus SHO (which I love still) and this car rides like its on a pillow. I love that I can adjust everything (ride, steering, seats, sunroof, etc). If you can find one for a steal, pick it up. I now have 185,000 miles, and it still runs like a champ. And, everyone thinks its only 2 years old. I pamper my cars. Nothing better than a Ford product!!! I get 19.8 MPG city, 29.7 MPG hwy. Out of a V8...purely awesome!
Don't make them like this anymore
I have 113,000 miles & except for tune ups (which I do myself) & a paint job, the car runs great. It's fast (4.6v8) yet I get 17mp city & 24hwy, for a 1997 it still purrrrs like new. Also I change the oil & filter every 3 thousand miles.
Good Large American Sedan
I bought this car with 50,000 miles at one quarter of the original new price- i.e., ten grand for a 40 grand car with 50,000 miles. So far it has been a great large sedan. I wanted a large comfortable car with front wheel drive to commute in and for frequent trips where I take people and "stuff"...have put 16,000 miles on it and only brake work so far and transmission fluid changes...
