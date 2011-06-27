Used 1995 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
4.2
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Loyal Ford owner

James Osment, 09/04/2008
I bought this car from my father who owned it for 10 years. He bought it from the original owner! It has been a fun car to drive and it is an excellent car for the open road when going on a trip!

OLD SUPERCAR - ALMOST GREAT!

carnut67, 05/09/2016
4dr Sedan
This Continental was designed as a BMW/Mercedes/Cadillac killer and ALMOST does the job.... VERY rare transverse-mounted V8 front-drive. Wicked-fast 4.6L DOHC motor, had selectable air-suspension before standard spring conversion... Had great paint with pearl, large, roomy and safe sedan. Nice premium leather interior. Bought car with 15k miles, now disabled with 210k miles. Sort-of difficult to repair, and parts are getting hard-to-find. Lincoln had a WINNER here, but attempted-to hybridize this car (in later years from a 7-year run 1995-2002) to a "fogey-mobile", and failure was the end result. Heavy ride, quiet, and reasonably economical. Had to have transmission rebuilt at 190K, had hard 1-2 shifts from factory..... This car lives in hallowed company, with the likes of "forever" lasting Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis, only it's a front-driver.

Performance
Comfort
Value
Solid vehicle

Wpgman, 03/03/2003
have have no mecanical problems- bought the car off a two year lease and it still looks great. Starting to get some rust spots under rear door.

NIce Car

dads88, 09/10/2005
Bought this car from a friends father for under 3K with 39K on it. Car is loaded with JBL, chrome wheels, sunroof etc. Replaced the air suspension with a coventional mcpherson strut and coils all around for $900.00. Get aboout 22mpg average and 26+ on th highway. Very comfortable. Have been running on mid grade gas with no problem. Replaced all fluids and hoses and only necessary repair was to combination directional switch.

Absolutely Love my Lincoln!

a.f.york, 10/21/2006
Purchased 10/31/04 for 4K w/ 92K miles. Other than the air-ride suspension, which has been replaced w/ Strutmaster Coil Springs, this has been one of the best cars I've ever owned. Drove a Caddy, thinking I would trade her in, but NOOOOO, even a Caddy doesn't compare to the comfort, accessories, reliability and beauty of this car. What power it has too! Looking to buy a new LS soon! If you can find a used 95/96 w/ less than 100K, I would recommend purchasing one - they look great, ride great, and the gas mileage isn't really too bad for a car this size!

