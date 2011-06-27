Used 1995 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews
Loyal Ford owner
I bought this car from my father who owned it for 10 years. He bought it from the original owner! It has been a fun car to drive and it is an excellent car for the open road when going on a trip!
OLD SUPERCAR - ALMOST GREAT!
This Continental was designed as a BMW/Mercedes/Cadillac killer and ALMOST does the job.... VERY rare transverse-mounted V8 front-drive. Wicked-fast 4.6L DOHC motor, had selectable air-suspension before standard spring conversion... Had great paint with pearl, large, roomy and safe sedan. Nice premium leather interior. Bought car with 15k miles, now disabled with 210k miles. Sort-of difficult to repair, and parts are getting hard-to-find. Lincoln had a WINNER here, but attempted-to hybridize this car (in later years from a 7-year run 1995-2002) to a "fogey-mobile", and failure was the end result. Heavy ride, quiet, and reasonably economical. Had to have transmission rebuilt at 190K, had hard 1-2 shifts from factory..... This car lives in hallowed company, with the likes of "forever" lasting Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis, only it's a front-driver.
- Performance
- Comfort
- Value
Solid vehicle
have have no mecanical problems- bought the car off a two year lease and it still looks great. Starting to get some rust spots under rear door.
NIce Car
Bought this car from a friends father for under 3K with 39K on it. Car is loaded with JBL, chrome wheels, sunroof etc. Replaced the air suspension with a coventional mcpherson strut and coils all around for $900.00. Get aboout 22mpg average and 26+ on th highway. Very comfortable. Have been running on mid grade gas with no problem. Replaced all fluids and hoses and only necessary repair was to combination directional switch.
Absolutely Love my Lincoln!
Purchased 10/31/04 for 4K w/ 92K miles. Other than the air-ride suspension, which has been replaced w/ Strutmaster Coil Springs, this has been one of the best cars I've ever owned. Drove a Caddy, thinking I would trade her in, but NOOOOO, even a Caddy doesn't compare to the comfort, accessories, reliability and beauty of this car. What power it has too! Looking to buy a new LS soon! If you can find a used 95/96 w/ less than 100K, I would recommend purchasing one - they look great, ride great, and the gas mileage isn't really too bad for a car this size!
Sponsored cars related to the Continental
Related Used 1995 Lincoln Continental Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner