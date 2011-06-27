  1. Home
Used 1994 Lincoln Continental Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Continental
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.4/441.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Measurements
Length205.1 in.
Curb weight3576 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Width72.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Opal Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Opal Opalescent Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Amethyst Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Black
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Opalescent Metallic
  • Midnight Opal Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Amethyst Metallic
