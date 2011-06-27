Used 1994 Lincoln Continental Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|16/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|294.4/441.6 mi.
|294.4/441.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.4 gal.
|18.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 4400 rpm
|160 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|205.1 in.
|205.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3576 lbs.
|3576 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.1 cu.ft.
|19.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Wheel base
|109.0 in.
|109.0 in.
|Width
|72.3 in.
|72.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Continental
Related Used 1994 Lincoln Continental info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator