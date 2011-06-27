  1. Home
Used 1992 Lexus SC 300 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.6/432.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3494 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Walnut Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Flint Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Frosted Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Almond Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Taupe Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Royal Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Super Silver III Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Black Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • Dark Mauve Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
