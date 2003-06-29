Used 1992 Lexus SC 300 for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 20,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,910
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,988
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus SC 300 searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus SC 300
Read recent reviews for the Lexus SC 300
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.921 Reviews
Report abuse
Bubbles,06/29/2003
Strong and Good looking. Only problem is electrical stuff. Things get tricky when wires get old and dirty.