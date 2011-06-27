Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL SUV Consumer Reviews

2018 450HL willy , 09/11/2018 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Best value out there among LUX Hybrid SUV. My previous SUV was BMW X3 i35, MSRP $55k and the Lexus 450HL is $65k, I am paying .38 cents more a month for my lease but is 39 month verses 36 months. The options included in the Lexus blows away the BMW X3. For the same, I would need to get a X5 and that would run in the $70k+ range. the trade off is the handling but the comfort and the additional options and pricing are there to make you forget about it. Plus is larger in size and gets better gas mileage. you need to check it out before you make your final decision . worth a test drive or visit into a Lexus showroom. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

the last car I will buy Rhett Holden-Dodge , 11/03/2018 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful bought the top of the line , RX 450h in Matador Red. It is loaded and a spectacular car. Plus the hybred allows me to feel as though I'm contributing to the health of our mother Earth. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excellent Crossover Bri from Wi , 12/11/2018 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Never thought I would buy a hybrid, but the Smoothness is the CVT and the instant torque sold me. Ride is as smooth as silk. Very quiet and high end interior. Only gripe is the exterior styling.