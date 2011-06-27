Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 SUV Consumer Reviews
Lexus lives up to its reputation
I was looking for a mid-size SUV with power, luxury comfort, good handling, solid engineering, minimal maintenance and a quiet ride. I did a lot of research and test drove 7 different brands. The Lexus was clearly superior to all of the others. The RX350 checked all of the boxes and then some. It is as solid as a tank but it drives like a sport sedan. I knew I'd be sacrificing some MPG to get the power & responsiveness I wanted but I have been very pleased with the mileage considering I drive about 75% city and 25% highway. If I ever get tired of this car I know my next one will be a Lexus too. **Update: I have now owned this Lexus for more than a year and my original review still stands. I've had no maintenance issues and am still delighted with this vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love this RX 350!
This is my second RX. The first was a 04 RX 330. I like this car so much better because it has the larger 3.5 engine and along with that no timing belt to replace! This model also has updated navigation and Bluetooth along with voice command. I love the Lexus brand and the great reviews this car has. I recommend it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Car Is Smarter Than I Am
If you are thinking about a Lexus RX350 Just Do IT! I was overthinking and unsure when I decided to buy this car because it had belonged to my mechanic. I trust him because he works on my BMW Z3 and had an urgent need for another car when my Volvo experienced a sudden death. "It's just another car" I thought. Boy was I wrong. I LOVE and ADORE this car. The heated seats are a treat. The stereo system, navigation and blue tooth were easy to figure out. The first time it rained i was laughing all the way home as the sensing system turned the wipers on and off as needed. Seriously? When a dash light came on I though "uh OH". the honeymoon is over, now the problems start. Nope, it was telling me my (full size) SPARE tire was low. Everything about this car is delightful. Cargo space is huge, back seats have their own cup holders. The push button tailgate is wonderful. I never imagined a car could do all this. Mostly I feel safe in the car. It's big, roomy but drives responsively. I still miss my '94 Volvo may he rest in peace but this car, even used is my perfect choice.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent family car!
After years and years of research for the perfect "next" family car, my husband and I settled on a used (2008) RX 350, and couldn't be happier. We had bought a Chrysler Pacifica when they first came out in 2004 and had terrible luck with reliability, but couldn't justify trading it in until we got our money out of the thing. So basically we have been looking for the next car for 7 years. Having 2 younger children we were set on another three row vehicle, but were not happy with the costs of a new Pilot, Acadia, Highlander, etc. We then looked at the two row luxury market and almost got a Volvo xc70. I'm so glad we test drove the certified used RX 350 first. Love it!!! and the price.
Lexus Rx 350 is the best!
We currently do not own a Lexus RX 350 but my husband and I did own a Lexus RX 300 up until someone driving 55 mph in a 30 mph zone hit us as we were sitting still at a stop light, the truck did not stop at all and hit us full force which consequently pushed us into a new Honda Pilot which was approximately five feet ahead of us. This accident totaled all three vehicles, but we were the only one who was able to drive our vehicle home, all though the impact knocked our lexus off it's frame, the truck's front end was practically gone. The insurance company totaled our vehicle, but it and God, saved both of our lives. I will and am looking forward to purchasing a Lexus RX 350 Asap.
Sponsored cars related to the RX 350
Related Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner