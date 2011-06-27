Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best car I’ve owned so far!
This car is amazing! Sure, it’s not the most powerful in it’s class but it has much more power than you need on the roads in the country taking the speed limits into consideration. The car is insanely comfortable and looks very classy and sporty in my opinion and is beautifully crafted. The infotainment screen could be larger, but I believe they took care of that in the 2018 model. The handling on it is amazing, you get good control of the car even at high speeds. The grip of the steering wheel feels great and the seats are sporty and comfortable at the same time. The gauge cluster is heavenly too! (On the Fsport model only). Not to mention all the options and safety features that are available on the car. I don’t mean to put anybody down with this but comparing it to it’s main competitor the Infinity Q60 (in my opinion) I would take the RC any day! The Q60 is cheaply built compared to the RC. Just look at the blind spot monitors that come with the Q60! They look like cheap aftermarket products! And they are located at the cars pillars not in the mirrors! But again, that’s just my opinion. I would definitely recommend the Lexus RC 350 (Fsport if possible) to anybody in the market for a car in it’s class. At the end of the day, it’s a Lexus. Which means that it adds great reliability to sport and comfort! It’s the perfect package!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
RC Excellence
This car is definitely not family-friendly. However, if you’re a bachelor or bachelorette, this car is amazing from top to bottom. I don’t have one anymore because I was hit and totaled out on the right aft section of my RC, but I immediately got out of the car with not a single injury. Not even whiplash that people get weeks after. Excellent vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the RC 350
Related Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner