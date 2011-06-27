Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Christian Chkaiban , 06/06/2018 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

This car is amazing! Sure, it’s not the most powerful in it’s class but it has much more power than you need on the roads in the country taking the speed limits into consideration. The car is insanely comfortable and looks very classy and sporty in my opinion and is beautifully crafted. The infotainment screen could be larger, but I believe they took care of that in the 2018 model. The handling on it is amazing, you get good control of the car even at high speeds. The grip of the steering wheel feels great and the seats are sporty and comfortable at the same time. The gauge cluster is heavenly too! (On the Fsport model only). Not to mention all the options and safety features that are available on the car. I don’t mean to put anybody down with this but comparing it to it’s main competitor the Infinity Q60 (in my opinion) I would take the RC any day! The Q60 is cheaply built compared to the RC. Just look at the blind spot monitors that come with the Q60! They look like cheap aftermarket products! And they are located at the cars pillars not in the mirrors! But again, that’s just my opinion. I would definitely recommend the Lexus RC 350 (Fsport if possible) to anybody in the market for a car in it’s class. At the end of the day, it’s a Lexus. Which means that it adds great reliability to sport and comfort! It’s the perfect package!