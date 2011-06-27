Used 2002 Lexus LX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews
This review for 2001 -- Still has bugs
I had a 1998 LX470 with several problems. It always pulled to one side or the other (steering wheel never centered correctly) on highway; emergency brake cable rattled near/at right rear wheel; tilt/telescope motors went out several times. Lexus never could fix either problem; took back under lemon law. I bought a 2001 just like it hoping they would have fixed problems. New 2001 pulls to left at highway speeds; same emergency brake cable rattle at right rear wheel; tilt/telescope motors already replaced once; transfer case replaced (vibration); Several rattles interior. Very disappointing to have basically same problems on same vehicle 3 model years later.
More than I needed - but dependable
Bought the car 4 years ago because we thought we would be going into the woods and hauling. Well we never did either, although we live in Chicago so it's nice in the snow. Everything about the car is great, the ride, interior, dependability, lost cost of ownership, except for gas. So my biggest complaint is MPG. I get 13-15 in suburban driving and 15-16 on the highway. For this size car there other options that get 20+ MPG such as the Honda passport. No serious mechanical issues, in fact no minor mechanical issues except a leaky CV boot, which is good since I bought it used. Height/level adjustment is nice but unnecessary unless you are towing. I recommend for people towing/traveling.
mixed bag
Climate control and audio system are excellent. Driver seat feels hard and tends to push driver forward awkwardly. Stubborn starting problems. The starter feels too weak for the engine, and it is normal to have to try 2 or 3 times to get a start that keeps running. It is in the garage now and won't start, so when I have time I am planning to have it towed to the dealer in hopes that a new battery will solve the problem.
Not quite worth the money.
Its far to large. No reason for it to be made. Horrible fuel mielage. Not great looking. High price for not such a great vehicle. Horrible engine.... Much to slow, no power at all.
Awesome
There is nothing better than to take my LX470 out on those long road trips with my family. It is comfortable, large, and isn't as homely as a minivan. It feels muscular and powerful. My only complaint is that it should get more power.
Sponsored cars related to the LX 470
Related Used 2002 Lexus LX 470 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner