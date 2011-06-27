Used 2002 Lexus LX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews

This review for 2001 -- Still has bugs RL3 , 12/10/2002 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I had a 1998 LX470 with several problems. It always pulled to one side or the other (steering wheel never centered correctly) on highway; emergency brake cable rattled near/at right rear wheel; tilt/telescope motors went out several times. Lexus never could fix either problem; took back under lemon law. I bought a 2001 just like it hoping they would have fixed problems. New 2001 pulls to left at highway speeds; same emergency brake cable rattle at right rear wheel; tilt/telescope motors already replaced once; transfer case replaced (vibration); Several rattles interior. Very disappointing to have basically same problems on same vehicle 3 model years later. Report Abuse

More than I needed - but dependable Justin , 03/14/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought the car 4 years ago because we thought we would be going into the woods and hauling. Well we never did either, although we live in Chicago so it's nice in the snow. Everything about the car is great, the ride, interior, dependability, lost cost of ownership, except for gas. So my biggest complaint is MPG. I get 13-15 in suburban driving and 15-16 on the highway. For this size car there other options that get 20+ MPG such as the Honda passport. No serious mechanical issues, in fact no minor mechanical issues except a leaky CV boot, which is good since I bought it used. Height/level adjustment is nice but unnecessary unless you are towing. I recommend for people towing/traveling. Report Abuse

mixed bag lexinfo , 02/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Climate control and audio system are excellent. Driver seat feels hard and tends to push driver forward awkwardly. Stubborn starting problems. The starter feels too weak for the engine, and it is normal to have to try 2 or 3 times to get a start that keeps running. It is in the garage now and won't start, so when I have time I am planning to have it towed to the dealer in hopes that a new battery will solve the problem. Report Abuse

Not quite worth the money. Joshua , 06/26/2002 1 of 17 people found this review helpful Its far to large. No reason for it to be made. Horrible fuel mielage. Not great looking. High price for not such a great vehicle. Horrible engine.... Much to slow, no power at all. Report Abuse