Used 2000 Lexus LX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews
325,000 MILES AND GOING STRONG
My 2000 LX470 just turned 325K miles. It doesn't use a teaspoon of oil between 7K mile oil changes. Just put a new aftermarket exhaust system on it. I have used regular gas since day 1. Depending on highway or city driving, I have consistently gotten anywhere from 14-17 mpg. That has not changed in 18 years. The best car I've ever owned. It owes me nothing. I love it as much as the day I got it. Never thought I'd own a car/truck for 18 years. The paint is still beautiful. I am emotionally attached to this truck.
LOVE TO LOVE YA!!
I got this vehicle used with 180,000 miles on it. I always liked this vehicle but could never afford a new one. I took it to the dealership and they just take the best care of you and they gave the car an extensive overview which the noted the things I should fix since then, I have been riding high. I love it so much. It has the ride of a luxury car and it does have more performance in the power mode. Mine had many upgrades including chrome rims, dvd players in the head rest and many other toys. It's paid for and I'm going to ride it until the wheels fall off. It still turns heads and people are always asking me how much I'd sell it for and I respond I would never do it!!
Best suv on earth
This suv is king... it is the best of the best in all areas. It is in a class of its own.
Wow
After owning a Tahoe, Expedition and Denali I finally bought a 2000 Lexus LX470 with 90,000 miles. It was the only one I could find in my price range. I have only had it a month but it is easily the nicest vehicle I have ever owned. It has more buttons than a NASA spacecraft, but I think I finally have most of them figured out. It is not as quick as my Denali was, but as far as build quality, ride, comfort, and looks, it's hard to beat. I'm hoping that it can go another 90,000 if I take care of it.
None Like it!
We test drove just about all available large size SUV's and never found one that can compete with the ride, looks, and quality.
