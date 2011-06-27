  1. Home
Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 Features & Specs

More about the 2017 LS 460
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG191818
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.2/532.8 mi.355.2/510.6 mi.355.2/510.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.2 gal.22.2 gal.22.2 gal.
Combined MPG191818
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
Torque367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm347 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm347 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower386 hp @ 6400 rpm359 hp @ 6400 rpm359 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.38.8 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves323232
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesnono
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsnoyesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
Special Editionyesnoyes
Ultra Luxury Packageyesyesyes
F SPORT Packageyesnoyes
F SPORT Comfort Packageyesnoyes
LS Select Midnight Edition - F SPORTyesnoyes
Mark-Levinson 19-Speaker Reference Surround Sound Audio Systemyesyesyes
Comfort Packageyesnoyes
Accessory Packageyesyesyes
All-Weather Packageyesnono
Executive-Class Seating Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
heated steering wheelnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnoyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
Key Gloveyesyesyes
Heated Wood Steering Wheelyesnono
Carpet Trunk Matyesyesyes
Heated Wood Steering Wheel w/Leather Center Padyesyesyes
F SPORT Steering Wheelyesnono
Wood Steering Wheel w/Leather Center Padyesnono
Cargo Netyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
F SPORT Heated Steering Wheelyesnoyes
Semi-Aniline Leather Trim Interior and Alcantara Headlineryesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
10 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
Front leg room43.7 in.43.7 in.43.7 in.
leatheryesyesyes
12 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.36.7 in.35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.4 in.56.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Door Edge Guardsyesyesyes
19" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Run Flat Summer Tiresyesnono
19" 15-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/High Gloss Finish and All-Season Tiresyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
19" 15-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/High Gloss Finish and Summer Tiresyesnono
Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
19" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/High Gloss Finish and Summer Tiresyesnono
LED Headlamps w/Intelligent High-Beams & Washersyesyesyes
19" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyesyesyes
Bi-Xenon HID w/Intelligent High-Beams and AFSyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
Maximum cargo capacity13.9 cu.ft.13.9 cu.ft.13.9 cu.ft.
Length200.0 in.205.0 in.200.0 in.
Curb weight4234 lbs.4696 lbs.4652 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.13.9 cu.ft.13.9 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.58.3 in.58.1 in.
Wheel base116.9 in.121.7 in.116.9 in.
Width73.8 in.73.8 in.73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra White
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Obsidian
  • Atomic Silver
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Obsidian
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Ultra White
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Black Leather w/White Perforations, leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Dark Brown w/Ecru Stitching, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Black/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Black/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Black Leather w/White Perforations, leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Dark Brown w/Ecru Stitching, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Black/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Parchment, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
235/50R18 tiresyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$72,520
Starting MSRP
$82,305
Starting MSRP
$75,465
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.


