Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|18
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Center limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|yes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|16/23 mpg
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|355.2/532.8 mi.
|355.2/510.6 mi.
|355.2/510.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.2 gal.
|22.2 gal.
|22.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|Torque
|367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|347 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|347 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|386 hp @ 6400 rpm
|359 hp @ 6400 rpm
|359 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|38.8 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|32
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|Special Edition
|yes
|no
|yes
|Ultra Luxury Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|F SPORT Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|F SPORT Comfort Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|LS Select Midnight Edition - F SPORT
|yes
|no
|yes
|Mark-Levinson 19-Speaker Reference Surround Sound Audio System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Accessory Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Executive-Class Seating Package
|no
|yes
|no
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|yes
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|no
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|no
|yes
|no
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|Key Glove
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Wood Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Wood Steering Wheel w/Leather Center Pad
|yes
|yes
|yes
|F SPORT Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Wood Steering Wheel w/Leather Center Pad
|yes
|no
|no
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|F SPORT Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|Semi-Aniline Leather Trim Interior and Alcantara Headliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.7 in.
|43.7 in.
|43.7 in.
|leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|36.7 in.
|35.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.4 in.
|56.9 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating
|no
|yes
|no
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|19" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Run Flat Summer Tires
|yes
|no
|no
|19" 15-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/High Gloss Finish and All-Season Tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|yes
|yes
|19" 15-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/High Gloss Finish and Summer Tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|yes
|yes
|19" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/High Gloss Finish and Summer Tires
|yes
|no
|no
|LED Headlamps w/Intelligent High-Beams & Washers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|19" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bi-Xenon HID w/Intelligent High-Beams and AFS
|yes
|yes
|yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.9 cu.ft.
|13.9 cu.ft.
|13.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|200.0 in.
|205.0 in.
|200.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4234 lbs.
|4696 lbs.
|4652 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.9 cu.ft.
|13.9 cu.ft.
|13.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.1 in.
|58.3 in.
|58.1 in.
|Wheel base
|116.9 in.
|121.7 in.
|116.9 in.
|Width
|73.8 in.
|73.8 in.
|73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|235/50R18 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$72,520
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
