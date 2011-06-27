Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Initial Impressions with Used LS430 new2lexus2 , 01/31/2011 29 of 30 people found this review helpful Finally decided to treat ourselves to some luxury and research led us to the Lexus LS...test driving lead us to the 2004 LS430 we recently purchased. At 92,500 miles, and timing belt service just done, we felt this was a bargain luxury vehicle. Initial driving impression has been WoW! Car does have the often reported passenger side-view mirror problem, but that is easily worked around. We opted for the base model with some extras as opposed to the luxury model (we did test drive one). Since our desire was for a vacation and special occasion road car (instead of our 2001 RX300), we wanted the larger trunk. Still plenty of amenities to make it a true pleasure to drive and ride thus far. Report Abuse

Land Yacht impressive , 07/13/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought a 2004 LS 430 used. BEST car I've ever driven, PERIOD. the engine is smooth, the ride is effortless and getting over 28 mpg on the highway with power to spare. Could not be any happier with this car. Report Abuse

Technology Peter Doyle , 10/23/2016 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Bluetooth accepts calls but initiation of calls is best done by smartphone. Initiation of calls is difficult with the automobile system. Once placed you talk over the car system. The Bluetooth will not stream your music but you can buy A thingamabob and have it installed and then you can stream from your phone. This isn't a complaint; it is just a statement about 12-year-old technology. The rest of everything about the car is terrific! Very, very advanced for 2004 This is an update after owning the car for one year. It is the best car I have ever owned; it has been 100% trouble free; and I paid the least for it of any car I have ever owned! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Low cost flagship vehicle LexusOwner , 03/25/2018 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful The ls430 has been the best and most reliable car I’ve purchased and I bought it with 110k miles. These cars can handle upwards to 300k miles with little maintenance. The car is extremely quite and comfortable and still carries its king of road feel. It was well ahead of its time with its technology and you won’t feel you’re driving a 14 year old car. People will think you’re driving an expensive car but little do they know they cost less than a Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. Why buy one of those tin cab cars when you can buy a flagship car? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse