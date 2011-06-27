Used 2002 Lexus LS 430 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Simply the best! Lexus freak , 03/01/2002 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I already purchased 6 LS400's, and last year, i decided to try a Benz S430. I was just about to buy it until I went to the autoshow and sat in the Lexus LS430 Ultra-lux. It was the best car I've seen! Well, guess what, I have myself a 2001 Lexus LS430 Ultra-luxury, millenium silver on black leather. The best, even better than an S-class! Report Abuse

Love my Lexus...Would not buy German again! SebastianJames , 01/14/2016 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've owner later model German Cars before and while you cannot beat their handling, this car is something out of it's own breed. I call it my "Japanese Mercedes" less all the maintenance costs but all the luxury and ride of a Cadillac. It's the BEST of all worlds if you are looking to feel like a MILLION bucks and drive a vehicle that originally stickers for over $68,000 (I still have the original paperwork). All maintenance has been performed on the vehicle by either Lexus or an Independent Lexus-Certified mechanic who only uses genuine Lexus parts. The vehicle has had synthetic oil from the very first time the second owner owned the vehicle. Only have 115,000 miles and I've been told by an independent Lexus mechanic that the car should easily drive another 100,000 miles or more! Talk about a return on your investment. Fuel charges are high for city driving. Average 11mpg for Los Angeles driving (no freeway driving). During trips, the Lexus just averaged 23-25. I just had it services and drove it cross country from Tennessee. Brake job, inspection, detailing and synthetic oil change from THE Lexus dealer in Knoxville, TN. Next scheduled maintenance is 116,000 miles. LEX-TECH in Silver Lake is the VERY BEST Lexus mechanic around. I've tried to ask them to do more to the vehicle that what was recommended at the time and they actually REFUSED to do the work. They are a very customer-centric and operate under a budget friendly conscious business model. Can't say enough about LEX-TECH if you live in the Greater Los Angeles area. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love this car....and I still love this car mchristiansen , 08/06/2014 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I must admit, I've only owned it for 5 days, but I'm so excited about it. We owned a '96 Cadillac Deville, which we traded in when we bought the Lexus. It was a great old car....comfortable, roomy, and built like a tank. Even though I'm nearing being 'an old lady', I wanted something more up to date...including some more recent technology that wasn't available in the cadillac. Update; This car is now 14 years old, we've owned it for two years, and I still love it. Since it didn't come equipped with some of the latest technology, I took it into Car Toys and had a Parrot bluetooth system installed so I could access hands free phone calling, among other features. Outside of a routine oil change, etc. I've not had one major problem with this vehicle. May it ever be thus. Best car I've ever owned. Update 2-6-17; I still love this car! As mentioned before, haven't had one issue with it....(knock on wood!). There are a few minor things happening...like little rattles and oddities, but still minor when considering the age of the car. When I finally get winter's dirt washed off and get the inside cleaned up again, it will be my dream car, again. Update; 8-07-18. Yup...I still love this car! We've now owned if for 3 years and haven't had a dime's worth of trouble with it. Considering it's now 16 years old, I'd say that's pretty amazing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Smooth Tony , 02/27/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is the first used Lexus I ever purchased. I have been strictly a Mercedes guy up until now and didn't know quite what to expect. This 2002 LS430 is the most quiet, smooth riding car I have ever been in, far surpassing my many Mercedes and the few Rolls and Bentleys I have been in. It is, without a doubt, the finest car ever made. Report Abuse