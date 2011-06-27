  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 430
  4. Used 2001 Lexus LS 430
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Lexus LS 430 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 LS 430
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,205
See LS 430 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,205
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,205
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.2/510.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,205
Torque320 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,205
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,205
Navigation/Mark Levinson Packageyes
Navigation System Packageyes
Mark Levinson Audio System Packageyes
Upgraded Tire Package with 17" Chrome Wheelsyes
Interior Upgrade Packageyes
Upgraded Tire Package with 17" Wheelsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,205
diversity antennayes
176 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,205
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,205
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,205
Custom Luxury Selectionyes
Lexus Linkyes
Heated Front and Rear Seatsyes
Ultra Luxury Selectionyes
Ashtrayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,205
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,205
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room44 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,205
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.3 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,205
All Season Tiresyes
Chrome Wheelsyes
Chrome Wheels with All Season Tiresyes
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof with Sunshadeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,205
Length196.7 in.
Curb weight3955 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Drag Coefficient.25 cd.
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base115.2 in.
Width72 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,205
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Blue Onyx Pearl
  • Crystal White
  • Midnight Pine Pearl
  • Millennium Silver
  • Mystic Gold Metallic
  • Parchment Crystal
  • Sunset Mist Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Bordeaux
  • Ecru
  • Ivory
  • Light Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,205
P225/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,205
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,205
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See LS 430 Inventory

Related Used 2001 Lexus LS 430 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles