Used 2001 Lexus LS 430 Features & Specs
|Overview
See LS 430 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|355.2/510.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|Torque
|320 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|Navigation/Mark Levinson Package
|yes
|Navigation System Package
|yes
|Mark Levinson Audio System Package
|yes
|Upgraded Tire Package with 17" Chrome Wheels
|yes
|Interior Upgrade Package
|yes
|Upgraded Tire Package with 17" Wheels
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|diversity antenna
|yes
|176 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|Custom Luxury Selection
|yes
|Lexus Link
|yes
|Heated Front and Rear Seats
|yes
|Ultra Luxury Selection
|yes
|Ashtray
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|44 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Front hip room
|56.7 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|All Season Tires
|yes
|Chrome Wheels
|yes
|Chrome Wheels with All Season Tires
|yes
|Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof with Sunshade
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|Length
|196.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3955 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|.25 cd.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|Wheel base
|115.2 in.
|Width
|72 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|P225/60R H tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the LS 430
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,205
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2001 Lexus LS 430 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020