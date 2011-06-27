  1. Home
Used 1993 Lexus LS 400 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 LS 400
4.9
20 reviews
Awesome car

tjh1, 02/02/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

It is now 2010, I've had this car for 11 years and have found it to be a wonderful car for a 17 year old car. I get compliments that the body style doesn't show that it's that old. The ride is still incredible with good tires. The comfort is superb. Reliability is excellent. In the years I have had it, there are a couple of known issues. One, is the dash electronics start turning off on cold days. This is caused by some degraded components (half dozen capacitors) in the dash PCB which can be replaced by folks who do this on ebay, or you can do it yourself(as I did). Took 4 hours total. Overall, this car has been very reliable at 200K miles for me. The engine/tranny is very strong.

Review

Newgirl35, 09/02/2008
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

My husband bought this car for me to have something to drive other than my SUV. It purrs like a kitten. I figured the high miles would impact the performance of this vehicle, but it runs like a dream. I love it.

Lexus

eicu-rn, 01/04/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car is superb 1993 LS 400. It is now (age) sweet 16 and still is better than most new cars out there. I can't get rid of it because she performs flawlessly on a daily basis. I had the timing belt and water pump replaced.. that's it.

My Best Buy Ever

Dan McCurdy, 01/13/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Purchased this Lexus in September 2004, initially concerned about higher mileage, but after 3 1/2 years of superb performance and driving comfort, I plan to drive this exceptional vehicle until the wheels come off of one of us. Never had a better vehicle in my life, no major repairs, no cash outlay except for the Premium gas. Well worth it for what I've received in return, what a wonderful investment and dependable to the nth degree.

Simply the best!

Lexus Fan Forever, 05/29/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

After renting 20 new cars in 2005 I have to say the 1993 LS 400 beats them all. The quality, durability, feel and beauty of this luxury car will change one forever. Each day I drive and feel great in this wonderful car. If you take the time and ask people how do you like your car you may hear it's good, it's fast or I like it. Ask a LS 400/430 owner and you will hear, "I love it!" Daily I get compliments on this 13 year old car. The fact is one can add wheels and few other extras and this car is a dream for any 20 year old. Drive it stock at it's a dream for any corporate executive. I LOVE MY LEXUS!

