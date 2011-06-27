Used 1990 Lexus LS 400 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Car Ever
Leased this car in 1990 when no one had ever heard of a "Leex-is". Three years later I bought out the lease and never looked back. Today it has over 264,000 miles on it and the engine is still as strong as ever. In 24 years I may have put 4K in non-scheduled repairs in this car. Mileage averaged 22 mpg combined.
its 20 years old & still going strong! but be prepared......
This is my first car I got it at about 205xxx the best buy I ever made! This car is powerful and the handling is so smooth that cars half its age cant compare. VERY reliable it has never broken down on me and I drive A LOT I feel totally safe in this car. Its so quite you can barely tell its on. BUT be prepared the cost of maintenance is high a regular tuneup will run you about $300 a full is approx $600. the water pump and timing belt which needs to be changed every 90k was $1200 and it takes PREMIUM GAS ONLY. But thats a small price to pay for the piece of mind you get knowing you have such a reliable ride. I recommend this car to everyone
ls 400
i love this car. everything standard is all you will ever need, plenty of power and other features.
Great vehicle
My husband bought a new Lexus LS 400 in 1990. I thought it was just a nice car, looks good, handles easily, and is very fast. I used to feel the car was going to take off like a jet airplane! Sadly, my husband died in 1999, but i'm still driving his "baby". Ironically, I've actually put more miles on the car, than he did. It now has 198,000 miles. no clock display, tape player doesn't work, have not had air conditioning in 3 or 4 years, no front hood lifts -- all too expensive to replace. everything is expensive from the dealer, but the car runs and looks so good--still shiny, and sentimental value for me. I plan to keep it until the wheels fall off.
Keeping it Forever
We have 167,000 miles on our 1990 Lexus LS 400. I'm 58 years old - it is the best car we have ever owned. No repairs except the scheduled maintenance and a paint job. This LS has beautiful cloth seats which we prefer. My wife said she wants to keep it forever, if it runs that long. It still runs like the first day we bought it. My wife said for Christmas she wanted it repainted as it gad a few dings and cracked paint. It cost $3500 to strip to metal and repaint - we now have a new 1990 Lexus LS 400. 27 MPG hwy. We did take excellent care of it with 3,000 mile synthetic oil chnages, transmission/radiator flush and all scheduled maintenance. Highly recommend!
