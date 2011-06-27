Used 2013 Lexus IS F Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great performance, lots of luxury
peleg, 02/14/2013
I wanted one since the car came out in 2008. I bought a brand new 2013. I feel this car has everything one could want: V8 built by Yamaha, Brembo brakes, most advanced suspension (yet), 8 gears and a very nice interior. The trunk space is adaquate, but it's not huge. The gas mileage is somewhere around 21 average, better on the freeway. The car is very easy to drive, but if you put your foot down, it will wake up. The secondary intake roar comes around 3600 RPM's and the car just TAKES OFF and disappears. There is a lot of technology in the engine, which every performance gearhead will appreciate. Car is very comfortable as well, good road visibility, no blind spots.
