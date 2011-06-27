Used 2009 Lexus IS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

It's a rocket mathiase70 , 04/18/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned the is350 for 14 days approx... Ok it's a fun car to drive, the paddle shifters are a bit slow, faster on the 335i beemer twin turbo. I test drove these vehicles, CTS, ISF, IS350, BMW335i, Audi S4, C 63 AMG. Like them all. Ended up with IS350 and it's a good practical choice. Fuel economy is above average, comfort is good. Fit n finish this car is an excellent value, picked up the 09' for 7k less than asking price, car is fully loaded, plus 3m invisible shield, tint, nav. No question about it, great value, fit n finish is...? Well let's just say it's a Lexus. Report Abuse

Hard to beat the whole package subdsgnr , 05/01/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is the best I've ever owned overall. The only thing I would trade would be a BMW sport suspension, but it's not worth all the frustration I've had with my 535i ($20k more than the IS!). I've had both the 250 and 350. I stuck with the IS350 because I value the acceleration, but the IS250 is really great and sporty with good mileage. The rear wheel drive platform has very precise steering with a firm suspension that still soaks up bumps pretty well. If you like a cushy, quiet ride, go with the ES. BMW, Acura, and Infiniti don't hold a candle to the overall combination of performance, reliability, and dealer experience. There is no better service department than that of Lexus.

Wow lexuslover , 11/02/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Never thought that I would get a Lexus over a Bmw or Mercedes. Bmw has always ruled the market, but after driving the Lexus i have to ask why? The Lexus is EVERYTHING and more than the Bmw 335i and almost 12k less-loaded out. Performance is excellent, it's quiet, all the controls are where they should be - it's perfect. I would totally recommend this car if you are looking at a performance-luxury small sedan.

Great power, great comfort Brandon Polk , 11/24/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought the 2009 Lexus IS 350 after considering the Infiniti G35, Acura TL, and Nissan Maxima. Loved the quick, agile Lexus and the smooth powertrain. Exterior is a beauty in the Tungston Pearl (silver). Interior has all the comfort of a luxury car with lots of performance and power. I never was much of a driving enthusiast but this car has me looking for windy roads to have some fun. I was on the verge of getting the new Acura but felt the Lexus was more fun to drive.