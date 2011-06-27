Used 2009 Lexus IS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews
It's a rocket
I have owned the is350 for 14 days approx... Ok it's a fun car to drive, the paddle shifters are a bit slow, faster on the 335i beemer twin turbo. I test drove these vehicles, CTS, ISF, IS350, BMW335i, Audi S4, C 63 AMG. Like them all. Ended up with IS350 and it's a good practical choice. Fuel economy is above average, comfort is good. Fit n finish this car is an excellent value, picked up the 09' for 7k less than asking price, car is fully loaded, plus 3m invisible shield, tint, nav. No question about it, great value, fit n finish is...? Well let's just say it's a Lexus.
Hard to beat the whole package
This car is the best I've ever owned overall. The only thing I would trade would be a BMW sport suspension, but it's not worth all the frustration I've had with my 535i ($20k more than the IS!). I've had both the 250 and 350. I stuck with the IS350 because I value the acceleration, but the IS250 is really great and sporty with good mileage. The rear wheel drive platform has very precise steering with a firm suspension that still soaks up bumps pretty well. If you like a cushy, quiet ride, go with the ES. BMW, Acura, and Infiniti don't hold a candle to the overall combination of performance, reliability, and dealer experience. There is no better service department than that of Lexus.
Wow
Never thought that I would get a Lexus over a Bmw or Mercedes. Bmw has always ruled the market, but after driving the Lexus i have to ask why? The Lexus is EVERYTHING and more than the Bmw 335i and almost 12k less-loaded out. Performance is excellent, it's quiet, all the controls are where they should be - it's perfect. I would totally recommend this car if you are looking at a performance-luxury small sedan.
Great power, great comfort
Bought the 2009 Lexus IS 350 after considering the Infiniti G35, Acura TL, and Nissan Maxima. Loved the quick, agile Lexus and the smooth powertrain. Exterior is a beauty in the Tungston Pearl (silver). Interior has all the comfort of a luxury car with lots of performance and power. I never was much of a driving enthusiast but this car has me looking for windy roads to have some fun. I was on the verge of getting the new Acura but felt the Lexus was more fun to drive.
sport :( or luxury :)
Coming from a 2002 BMW 330ci, the Lexus IS 350 leaves a lot to desire. My main concern is the transmission, first of all they don't even make a manual transmission for the car, second of all, the "manual" shifts with paddle shifters are horribly delayed, it's at least 1.5 seconds when I am driving hard, this defeats the purpose of a high performance car. Even the 02 bmw had faster steptronic shifts. I agree with the quick acceleration and engine smoothness. My second concern is the handling, the car feels heavy when taking turns at +/- 25mph speed. Suspension must be improved a little bit. Aside of those two things I think the car looks great and its got a really nice "classy" interior.
Sponsored cars related to the IS 350
Related Used 2009 Lexus IS 350 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner