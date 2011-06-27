  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 350
  4. Used 2007 Lexus IS 350
  5. Used 2007 Lexus IS 350 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Lexus IS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 IS 350
5(92%)4(5%)3(3%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
40 reviews
Write a review
See all IS 350s for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,309 - $10,572
Used IS 350 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A Great Compromise

NickJC, 12/29/2006
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

Picked up an '07 IS 350, NAV, ML, Sport. Unloaded my '05 BMW 330i w/ZHP. Needed an auto due to phone and traffic issues. IS is quiet, comfortable, firm, and way too fast! BMW suspension is sublime, and I do miss that aspect. But the navi/ML system is amazing; the Bluetooth convenient; yadda yadda yadda. No regrets.

Report Abuse

Not too happy

Oski, 01/11/2007
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

My car is 4 months old and it needs a new transmission already! I want Lexus to buy this car back from me! What else can I say about the car? My other car is a BMW 3 series and there are a lot of thing BMW does better than Lexus. Lexus not remembering the seat settings when you open the car is lame. Not being able to use the nav while driving is lame (my passenger wants to use it, Lexus!). The clearance in the driver's seat is too small. For some reason, the passenger's seat has more headroom. Not providing a full sized spare is a cop out. My car has the sports package and I have to say that the 'aluminum trim' on the console should be aluminum and not grey plastic.

Report Abuse

Great!!

MT, 11/22/2006
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have this car for about 1 month and so far I am loving it. It is very fast! I have the standard audio system and I like the sound quality. Make sure you get the Navigation System. It is awesome! I researched for about 2 months and I am confident that I made the right choice.

Report Abuse

IS350 Rocks

LexusBeliever, 05/01/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

What a car. Traded an 05 BMW m3 that was in the shop 7 times after only 26k miles. This Lexus is just as fast but more comfortable and has better interior and ergonomics almost 2 years and has been trouble free. I enjoy the fact that I can just drive and not repair. Backseat is a little tight but I do not use them. Good performance from the engine but still gets good gas mileage.

Report Abuse

Outstanding sedan, best performance / $

DrDenny, 11/09/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I just picked up my 2007 IS 350 (Black Saphire Pearl) with DVD + ML, 18" Wheels. It is an absolute pleasure to drive. My earlier sports sedan was a 2001 Audi S4. The Audi is an excellent vehicle, but did not have the refinement of the Lexus. For the money -- the Lexus has the performance, refinement, and build quality. For the money this is an oustanding value.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all IS 350s for sale

Related Used 2007 Lexus IS 350 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles