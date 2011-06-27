Used 2007 Lexus IS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

A Great Compromise NickJC , 12/29/2006 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Picked up an '07 IS 350, NAV, ML, Sport. Unloaded my '05 BMW 330i w/ZHP. Needed an auto due to phone and traffic issues. IS is quiet, comfortable, firm, and way too fast! BMW suspension is sublime, and I do miss that aspect. But the navi/ML system is amazing; the Bluetooth convenient; yadda yadda yadda. No regrets. Report Abuse

Not too happy Oski , 01/11/2007 7 of 8 people found this review helpful My car is 4 months old and it needs a new transmission already! I want Lexus to buy this car back from me! What else can I say about the car? My other car is a BMW 3 series and there are a lot of thing BMW does better than Lexus. Lexus not remembering the seat settings when you open the car is lame. Not being able to use the nav while driving is lame (my passenger wants to use it, Lexus!). The clearance in the driver's seat is too small. For some reason, the passenger's seat has more headroom. Not providing a full sized spare is a cop out. My car has the sports package and I have to say that the 'aluminum trim' on the console should be aluminum and not grey plastic. Report Abuse

Great!! MT , 11/22/2006 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have this car for about 1 month and so far I am loving it. It is very fast! I have the standard audio system and I like the sound quality. Make sure you get the Navigation System. It is awesome! I researched for about 2 months and I am confident that I made the right choice. Report Abuse

IS350 Rocks LexusBeliever , 05/01/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful What a car. Traded an 05 BMW m3 that was in the shop 7 times after only 26k miles. This Lexus is just as fast but more comfortable and has better interior and ergonomics almost 2 years and has been trouble free. I enjoy the fact that I can just drive and not repair. Backseat is a little tight but I do not use them. Good performance from the engine but still gets good gas mileage. Report Abuse