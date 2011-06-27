  1. Home
Used 2015 Lexus IS 350 C Features & Specs

More about the 2015 IS 350 C
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,640
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,640
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,640
Torque277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower306 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,640
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,640
Navigation Systemyes
Luxury Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Navigation System/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
F SPORT Package w/18" Summer Tiresyes
F SPORT Package w/18" All-Season Tiresyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,640
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
194 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,640
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,640
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,640
Trunk Matyes
Smart Access Key Glovesyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats w/Wood Trimyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,640
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,640
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,640
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room43.3 in.
Rear leg room25.9 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,640
18" Liquid Graphite Alloy Split 5-Spoke Wheels w/All Season Tiresyes
F SPORT 19" Full-Face Wheel Upgradeyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Windscreenyes
18" Liquid Graphite Alloy 5-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
F-Sport Grilleyes
18" G-Spider Wheel Upgradeyes
18" G-Spider Alloy Wheel and Tire Upgradeyes
F SPORT 19" Forged Tarantula Wheel Upgradeyes
High Intensity Headlamps w/LED Daytime Running Lightsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,640
Maximum cargo capacity10.8 cu.ft.
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3872 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume87.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,640
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sea Mica
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Ultra White
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Red, leather
  • Alabaster, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Saddle Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,640
245/45R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,640
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,640
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
