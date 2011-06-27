Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 C Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great Car. Fun to Drive.
Have had the IS350C for 2 months now. Love the comfort of the vehicle. The interior is great. I even like the exterior styling. It has a big rea, but with that comes 13 Cu. Ft. of Cargo Space, important to me. Acceleration is awesome. I read the review in Car and Driver and have to disagree with their comments. Traded in a 2003 Audi A 4 Cabrio. This Car smokes that and the Audi 5 Conv. A Four Banger with Rag Top, a little dated. The Infinity G37Conv. Tiny inside, with the top down it shakes like a wet dog. The BMW 335i Conv. Nice Car but load it up like the Lexus and its $10K more with less equipment. In my opinion the Lexus beats them all. BMW more Sporty, but Lexus more Cruiser. Suits Me.
Smart Design
I'm so glad that I ignored the tepid professional review and took a test drive. This is a well designed car and it stands on it's own with no comparisons to fussy Germans. The 350 has effortless acceleration to the point of excess. It has plenty of legroom in front. I'm 6-2 and actually have to move the seat forward. It's quiet enough to use the speakerphone on the highway with the top down. Better than some sedans with the windows up. Dash and nav are simple and intuitive. Body work is rock solid.
IS 350c - Most fun in the sun!
Bought 3 days ago. Tested many cars multiple times before getting the Lexus. The IS 350c is built solid, has less cowl shake than my last SUV, and is very fun to drive with lots of zoom! Looks will get you noticed, and acceleration is thrilling. Tires seem to really grip the road. The feature set as a whole is impressive! It seems to have it all, from a voice activated nav that is very sophisticated, to back-up camera & valet options that lock the glove and trunk.
Wow! (My first fun car)
After 20 years of driving family sedans and economy cars, I was able to save up the money to by a car for more than getting me around. I chose this car because I thought it would be fun to have a convertible, plus I wanted to have a hard top. I went with this car because I thought the price/feature/quality combination was the best.
Best Lexus So Far
Test drove the IS250C but found it lacking in power. Bought the IS350C and the power is exceptional. This car is seriously quick. Red MICA with the light interior, 18" ISP wheel upgrade. Great combination. The 8 speaker sound system with ASL is very good - especially with the top down. Like the new navigation/camera. This is my first rear wheel drive car in quite some time and it really adds to the "fun" factor. The only negative I've found is the optional windscreen. The wind factor is very good without the windscreen and using the windscreen doesn't help much. Don't buy it. Overall, this is simply a great car and the fun factor is over the top.
