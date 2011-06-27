Estimated values
2002 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,016
|$2,940
|$3,454
|Clean
|$1,779
|$2,599
|$3,051
|Average
|$1,306
|$1,917
|$2,246
|Rough
|$833
|$1,234
|$1,440
Estimated values
2002 Acura CL 3.2 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,992
|$2,813
|$3,272
|Clean
|$1,758
|$2,487
|$2,891
|Average
|$1,290
|$1,834
|$2,128
|Rough
|$823
|$1,181
|$1,365
Estimated values
2002 Acura CL 3.2 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,237
|$3,762
|$4,604
|Clean
|$1,975
|$3,326
|$4,067
|Average
|$1,449
|$2,453
|$2,994
|Rough
|$924
|$1,579
|$1,920
Estimated values
2002 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,867
|$2,606
|$3,018
|Clean
|$1,647
|$2,303
|$2,666
|Average
|$1,209
|$1,698
|$1,962
|Rough
|$771
|$1,094
|$1,259