  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 300
  4. Used 2017 Lexus IS 300
  5. Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 IS 300
5(50%)4(0%)3(25%)2(25%)1(0%)
3.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all IS 300s for sale
List Price Range
$25,266 - $35,500
Used IS 300 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Unusual Engine Sound, Vibration in front wheels

Daniel, 12/25/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
4 of 8 people found this review helpful

Hi, I have Lexus isf 300 for 3 days. From the first day I got it. I have unusual noise in my engine. I never had this kind of a car but it's my third lease. First one was a g37 ufter it, I had es350 non of them had this noise. Plus every time when I make full turn doesn't meter left or right it makes and u can feel some kind of vibration. By the way it sounds inside just like Diesel engine.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

F sport breaks scream!!!

Annette , 10/15/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have a 2017 Lexus IS300 f sport and the brakes squeak loudly every morning until the brakes get warmed up. Forgot snowing days because you can hear my miles away because she just screams because of the high performance brakes supposedly.... I took her into my local Lexus dealership and they wouldn’t even look into they just said it’s normal in the f sports😡 I love Lexus I have had almost all of them I had a RX a GX and still own a GS but this f sport brakes drives me insane!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My lexus experience

Angela Fleming, 04/29/2020
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

this is the best car. This is my 5th one I've purchased

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great car

Mark Marion, 06/10/2017
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Leased mine last month and love it. Got the F Sport model and it rides like a dream. Interior is beautiful and get a ton of compliments on it

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all IS 300s for sale

Related Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles