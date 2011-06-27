Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Unusual Engine Sound, Vibration in front wheels
Hi, I have Lexus isf 300 for 3 days. From the first day I got it. I have unusual noise in my engine. I never had this kind of a car but it's my third lease. First one was a g37 ufter it, I had es350 non of them had this noise. Plus every time when I make full turn doesn't meter left or right it makes and u can feel some kind of vibration. By the way it sounds inside just like Diesel engine.
F sport breaks scream!!!
I have a 2017 Lexus IS300 f sport and the brakes squeak loudly every morning until the brakes get warmed up. Forgot snowing days because you can hear my miles away because she just screams because of the high performance brakes supposedly.... I took her into my local Lexus dealership and they wouldn’t even look into they just said it’s normal in the f sports😡 I love Lexus I have had almost all of them I had a RX a GX and still own a GS but this f sport brakes drives me insane!!!
My lexus experience
this is the best car. This is my 5th one I've purchased
Great car
Leased mine last month and love it. Got the F Sport model and it rides like a dream. Interior is beautiful and get a ton of compliments on it
