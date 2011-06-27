Used 2004 Lexus IS 300 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Solar Spectacular
My baby is so worth the cost of having him! Even with the increasing price of premium in the Bay Area. I cannot wait until Lexus comes out with the IS430! They'd better not have just been toying with me in LA at the Auto Show! That'll be a quantum leap. I'd expect 10s in everything but gas. FYI: I got it in 2002, not 2003.
Sportcross in want of manual 6 speed
With the conflicting personality traits of family responsibilty to a wife and two children and woeful levels of lingering adolescent car lust I have nearly found the ideal combo. Lexus is 9/10ths there, but not quite. They need M3, S4 hotcha, sports suspension, and a 6 speed manual in the Sportcross. With a bit better marketing and spec., Lexus would do really well with this car.
Still in Love after 5k miles
I looked for 2 years before deciding on this car and I know I made the right choice. I just had the 5k scheduled service performed and when I was on my way to pick it up I found myself getting excited about getting it back. The Sportcross is an absolute pleasure to drive.
NEVER DO AGAIN!!
This car proves Lexus cut corners, I have been in service 4 times for simple stuff that continues to go wrong, no power, I should have bought a G35 and now to trade I will loose $8500 in 2 months time..... very unhappy
Tom's Lexus story
I traded in a 98 BMW328i for a cherry red Lexus IS300 Sportcross and have not looked back. It is fun to drive, styling is great... it's a "looker"! I keep getting compliments on the car. It is the only one in the area, folks don't know Lexus makes this model. Only one negative comment (someone put a card on the windshield saying "next time you buy a Lexus, don't get a hatchback!). The only negative I have is the gas mileage, never over 21 MPG! At least with the Beemer I was getting 33 on the highway and 23-28 city/highway mix!
