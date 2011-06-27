  1. Home
Used 2004 Lexus IS 300 Wagon Consumer Reviews

5(92%)4(0%)3(0%)2(8%)1(0%)
4.8
12 reviews
Solar Spectacular

Maylatht, 03/05/2004
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

My baby is so worth the cost of having him! Even with the increasing price of premium in the Bay Area. I cannot wait until Lexus comes out with the IS430! They'd better not have just been toying with me in LA at the Auto Show! That'll be a quantum leap. I'd expect 10s in everything but gas. FYI: I got it in 2002, not 2003.

Report Abuse

Sportcross in want of manual 6 speed

Dan Moon, 10/24/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

With the conflicting personality traits of family responsibilty to a wife and two children and woeful levels of lingering adolescent car lust I have nearly found the ideal combo. Lexus is 9/10ths there, but not quite. They need M3, S4 hotcha, sports suspension, and a 6 speed manual in the Sportcross. With a bit better marketing and spec., Lexus would do really well with this car.

Report Abuse

Still in Love after 5k miles

TexISportX, 11/28/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I looked for 2 years before deciding on this car and I know I made the right choice. I just had the 5k scheduled service performed and when I was on my way to pick it up I found myself getting excited about getting it back. The Sportcross is an absolute pleasure to drive.

Report Abuse

NEVER DO AGAIN!!

WILSION, 12/08/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car proves Lexus cut corners, I have been in service 4 times for simple stuff that continues to go wrong, no power, I should have bought a G35 and now to trade I will loose $8500 in 2 months time..... very unhappy

Report Abuse

Tom's Lexus story

Sydney, 01/30/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I traded in a 98 BMW328i for a cherry red Lexus IS300 Sportcross and have not looked back. It is fun to drive, styling is great... it's a "looker"! I keep getting compliments on the car. It is the only one in the area, folks don't know Lexus makes this model. Only one negative comment (someone put a card on the windshield saying "next time you buy a Lexus, don't get a hatchback!). The only negative I have is the gas mileage, never over 21 MPG! At least with the Beemer I was getting 33 on the highway and 23-28 city/highway mix!

Report Abuse
