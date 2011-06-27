Used 2004 Lexus IS 300 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Solar Spectacular Maylatht , 03/05/2004 1 of 4 people found this review helpful My baby is so worth the cost of having him! Even with the increasing price of premium in the Bay Area. I cannot wait until Lexus comes out with the IS430! They'd better not have just been toying with me in LA at the Auto Show! That'll be a quantum leap. I'd expect 10s in everything but gas. FYI: I got it in 2002, not 2003. Report Abuse

Sportcross in want of manual 6 speed Dan Moon , 10/24/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful With the conflicting personality traits of family responsibilty to a wife and two children and woeful levels of lingering adolescent car lust I have nearly found the ideal combo. Lexus is 9/10ths there, but not quite. They need M3, S4 hotcha, sports suspension, and a 6 speed manual in the Sportcross. With a bit better marketing and spec., Lexus would do really well with this car.

Still in Love after 5k miles TexISportX , 11/28/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I looked for 2 years before deciding on this car and I know I made the right choice. I just had the 5k scheduled service performed and when I was on my way to pick it up I found myself getting excited about getting it back. The Sportcross is an absolute pleasure to drive.

NEVER DO AGAIN!! WILSION , 12/08/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car proves Lexus cut corners, I have been in service 4 times for simple stuff that continues to go wrong, no power, I should have bought a G35 and now to trade I will loose $8500 in 2 months time..... very unhappy