Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 Consumer Reviews
Very pleased with this car
I've had the IS250 for 2 months now and it's everything I'd hoped. Great looks, terrific fit and finish on the interior--which sold me over the BMW 3 and even the Audi A4. As others have noted, the ride's not as sporty as some others but I'm not on twisting turning road all that much anyway, whereas the comfort and style are always noted and appreciated. This is my 3rd Lexus (RX & GS) and have loved them all.
2018 REVIEW- STILL the best car ever!
This particular year (2009) of the IS250 is stellar. All we can say is it still looks great, handles great in all weather and we have have zero issues with it. We have always maintained it at a Lexus dealership so that helps. Drove it 1,000 miles cross country and then had it shipped to my son- STILL no issues other than maintenance. Bought another Lexus, this time NXT200 and have been very happy with it.
Great mid-size sport sedan
I chose the IS250 over BMW 3 series and Audi due to superior interior fit and trim. Lexus interior finish is by far higher end than BMW finish at a more affordable price point. Obviously the 250 could use some more power, but you can get that in 350 and the 250 gets great mpg. Combined hwy and cty mileage averages about 26mpg. I get 31mpg on hwy. The audio and nav system is superb. One drawback is not being able to program the nav system while the vehicle is moving. Bluetooth is clear. Dashboard instrumentation layout is very sporty and provides quick reference for temp, tire pressure, mpg and distance to empty. Paddle shifters are nice touch and add some sportiness to daily drive.
great Little Car
Ownership experience has been positive. The car draws favorable reviews for its styling. The fit and finish are excellent. It is quiet and very solid feeling on the road. Only complaint is getting used to a limitation on driver visibility to the rear.
Great car
I was considering a BMW 328i which has a much sportier feel but when I compared the features of the IS 250 to BMW, Lexus proved to be a much better value. True, the IS isn't a BMW but the style, workmanship, navigation system and options are much better than what was available with BMW and I don't have to contend with the run flat tires that come standard with the 328i. Lexus tweaked the steering to the 2009 IS and this results in a much better drive. Keyless entry system and quiet interior are wonderful. People don't realize that I am driving when I call them using the Bluetooth feature. Get the iPod connection. It works wonderfully with the 13 speaker sound system which is very good.
Shop used vehicles in your area
