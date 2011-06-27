Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t Sedan Consumer Reviews
IS200t blows away
My wife and I recently came into a Lexus with the intention of browsing the 2016 Lexus IS200t and in the end we decided to purchase it. I was not disappointed. The quality and performance of the vehicle are superb. Toyota decided to get rid of the lackluster v6 engine of the older IS250 and swapped in a 4 cylinder 2.0 Liter turbo engine which is finely tuned. The car has enough power to give you the feeling that it's in between a luxury and sports sedan. The exterior, or appearance, of the car is very refined looking and in my opinion, the newer IS line of cars are the best looking entry level luxury vehicle in its class. The interior is astounding and very comfortable. The controls are very easy and manageable. My wife and I had no learning curves from driving our other vehicles, so the transition is fairly smooth. Overall, this vehicle which combines comfort and performance, along with the best reliability in that it's a Lexus, is the best entry level luxury sedan for the price.
Is a turbo -charged IS 200t right for you?
This is my first turbo-carged vehicle and the lack of consistent, steady acceleration takes some getting used to. Make sure you go for an extended test drive to make sure you feel comfortable with this vehicle. All else is fine. Lots of compliments on appearance . Red interior is awesome.
FSPORT ROCKS
Only compliant i have is the noticable turbo lag which is apparent when taking off. car has a 2 second or so delay before the turbo spools up and move it forward. Hopefully they can fix this with an update soon. There is ample power for everyday commute, comfort is surprising good for this F sports car at least compared to my previous BMW E46. I really like the car, especially the handling and power.
Great car all around. 1 thing though...
The car is beautiful, just the right amount of flashy, amazing interior, and the car's speed and handling are amazing. CON: The 2 to 3 second lag when accelerating The car picks up quickly and powerfully after that couple seconds, but that lag make it difficult to time and take advantage of merging from a stop.
You'd expect more from Lexus
This is my third IS, the first two were IS250's. The V-6 engines had a little less power, but got much better gas mileage on regular gas. The interiors from 2006 to 2016 are much cheaper with very little storage on the inside. Drink holders are almost at your elbows, making it unhandy to use. The voice recognition system is terrible; 50% of the time, you have to give up on completing a voice command. I carried to dealership, and they couldn't figure it out nor offer to do anything about it. When you finally successfully make a phone call command, you will get a list of everyone with the same last name to choose from, even when you give the phone number to be called. My understanding is that having bigger back tires on a car is a performance enhancement; this car does not have the power to rate a bigger rear tire than the front. If you think you need the 18" rims, they should carry the same size tires. The car is a very stylish looking car and the ride is ok, but I've had one with the 17" rims, and it had a far superior ride than the ones with the 18" rims. The trunk space is adequate for a car this size, but the opening is fairly small, making it hard to get a large suitcase or a large cooler in the trunk. The "computer mouse" that controls almost everything is very difficult to use, especially if you are driving, but your are almost forced to use it because voice commands are difficult to complete.
