Used 2007 Lexus GX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews

Solid, powerful and reliable. Great luxury SUV active_dad , 07/29/2013 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful We owned a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee for 6 years before this, which was a solid and powerful SUV, but this GX is several rungs up the quality ladder. Ample, smooth power, VERY comfortable and quiet even at freeway speeds. Rock solid in the snow and rain and very reliable. 3rd row seats are handy, and easy to fold up or remove. Anyone who says it's difficult is mechanically inept. Literally takes < 1 min. Side swinging rear door is great in some situations, not so great in others. I personally like it, and the locking hinge open, feature is helpful. Not the best mileage at 14-15 mi. combined avg per gallon (much better on freeway), but it is a fairly large, heavy, luxury SUV with a V8, so actually not too bad. Handles great for its size, and the driving modes and right height adjustments really help for specific driving and road types. Only thing we've had to address in the 50K+ miles we've driven it was a new alternator. Was approx. $750 to replace, with parts& labor.

Lexus GX 470 Thedon3 , 11/22/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd GX. This SUV gives the driver great command of the road, with all the bells and whistles. The GX drives very smooth, brakes are great as well as all the safety features.

2007 GX470 Arno Huang , 06/09/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful A Lexus mechanic checked out my car prior to purchase. Beware there are some trouble spots, but overall they are one of the most reliable vehicles you can buy. If you are a Lexus owner, you have access to all Lexus service records online (including records prior to your ownership). This is a great resource. We traded a RX330 for the GX, the GX has a much nicer interior and the build quality is amazing. Very pleased with the vehicle.

Why spend so much money Real owner , 01/14/2007 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I have bought new Cadillac Escalades, a new one every year starting in 02 . I live in the mountains of New Mexico and am not in good health so reliability and comfort are top of the list . I had never even consided a Lexus . Drove the GX 470 and that was all it took, I traded my 06 Cad. I am very hard to please and I am truly happy with this car. You feel safe in snow, mud and on the highway. Value, check on the new price then look at a used one . Lexus holds its value. The heating and cooling are just right. This is a 4x4 built for comfort and 20 mpg is great when you consider what American 4x4's get.