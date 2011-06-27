Used 2003 Lexus GX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews
Love love love my Lexus!
This is my second Lexus SUV. Reliable. Purchased used with higher mileage. Have had no repair issues just basic maintenance like oil changes. My SUV is now 11 years old but looks new and rides like new. We get compliments frequently. Stylish and luxury at is best. Planning to buy my third Lexus SUV soon.
Comfy, reliable SUV
I've driven this SUV for over 6 years and its the best car I've owned. Service is excellent (especially the Naperville dealer) and the SUV has the best fit and finish of any car I've driven (including Mercedes and Porsche). It continues to drive smoothly after 85K miles. I hope to have it for 200K+.
Exceeded our expectations
We have only owned it for a week, but we can't get enough of it! It is by far the most quality vehicle we ever owned, and blows away the 5 SUVs we've had in the past. It is such a smooth ride, the interior amenities are great. You truly feel "different" when you drive this car. Even though it is 3 years old, it looks and feels brand new. Sorry, I have to make this quick so I can go back and drive it somewhere... anywhere.
nice truck
No maintenance problems. No noises. (Should a "truck" be this quiet?). Refined yet functional. Superb all round performance. Very happy with it.
Another Lexus in the Family
Got this Lexus loaded with every option except the Lexus Link - heard there were problems with that!!! We hope to own this as long as we still own our LS which is a 93. I know Lexus can make cars that get good fuel economy - why does this only get 15 city and 18 highway.
Sponsored cars related to the GX 470
Related Used 2003 Lexus GX 470 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner