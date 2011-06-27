Used 2003 Lexus GX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews

Love love love my Lexus! amyb19xx , 01/29/2014 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my second Lexus SUV. Reliable. Purchased used with higher mileage. Have had no repair issues just basic maintenance like oil changes. My SUV is now 11 years old but looks new and rides like new. We get compliments frequently. Stylish and luxury at is best. Planning to buy my third Lexus SUV soon. Report Abuse

Comfy, reliable SUV taniamekv , 04/12/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've driven this SUV for over 6 years and its the best car I've owned. Service is excellent (especially the Naperville dealer) and the SUV has the best fit and finish of any car I've driven (including Mercedes and Porsche). It continues to drive smoothly after 85K miles. I hope to have it for 200K+. Report Abuse

Exceeded our expectations Joe D , 11/12/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We have only owned it for a week, but we can't get enough of it! It is by far the most quality vehicle we ever owned, and blows away the 5 SUVs we've had in the past. It is such a smooth ride, the interior amenities are great. You truly feel "different" when you drive this car. Even though it is 3 years old, it looks and feels brand new. Sorry, I have to make this quick so I can go back and drive it somewhere... anywhere. Report Abuse

nice truck TB1 , 07/14/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful No maintenance problems. No noises. (Should a "truck" be this quiet?). Refined yet functional. Superb all round performance. Very happy with it. Report Abuse