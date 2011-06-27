Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GS 350 Sedan
Crafted Line 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,430*
Total Cash Price
$27,751
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,363*
Total Cash Price
$27,207
Crafted Line 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,107*
Total Cash Price
$37,274
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,242*
Total Cash Price
$38,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GS 350 Sedan Crafted Line 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$5,610
|Maintenance
|$1,754
|$1,694
|$2,490
|$2,883
|$2,834
|$11,655
|Repairs
|$619
|$662
|$712
|$765
|$823
|$3,581
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,491
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,659
|Financing
|$1,492
|$1,201
|$888
|$556
|$201
|$4,338
|Depreciation
|$6,846
|$3,241
|$2,853
|$2,529
|$2,268
|$17,737
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,115
|$9,839
|$10,075
|$9,956
|$9,445
|$54,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GS 350 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$5,500
|Maintenance
|$1,720
|$1,661
|$2,441
|$2,826
|$2,778
|$11,426
|Repairs
|$607
|$649
|$698
|$750
|$807
|$3,511
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,462
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,626
|Financing
|$1,463
|$1,177
|$871
|$545
|$197
|$4,253
|Depreciation
|$6,712
|$3,177
|$2,797
|$2,479
|$2,224
|$17,389
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,819
|$9,646
|$9,877
|$9,761
|$9,260
|$53,363
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GS 350 Sedan Crafted Line 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,419
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$1,597
|$7,535
|Maintenance
|$2,356
|$2,276
|$3,344
|$3,872
|$3,806
|$15,654
|Repairs
|$832
|$889
|$956
|$1,028
|$1,106
|$4,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,003
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,228
|Financing
|$2,004
|$1,612
|$1,193
|$747
|$270
|$5,827
|Depreciation
|$9,195
|$4,352
|$3,832
|$3,396
|$3,047
|$23,823
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,302
|$13,215
|$13,531
|$13,373
|$12,686
|$73,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GS 350 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,461
|$1,504
|$1,550
|$1,596
|$1,644
|$7,755
|Maintenance
|$2,425
|$2,342
|$3,442
|$3,985
|$3,917
|$16,111
|Repairs
|$856
|$915
|$984
|$1,058
|$1,138
|$4,951
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,061
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,293
|Financing
|$2,063
|$1,660
|$1,228
|$768
|$278
|$5,997
|Depreciation
|$9,464
|$4,480
|$3,944
|$3,495
|$3,136
|$24,518
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,895
|$13,601
|$13,927
|$13,763
|$13,057
|$75,242
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 GS 350
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019